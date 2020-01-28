Quick links

'On his way to Trentside': Some Forest fans respond to £5m man's tweet

John Verrall
Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers and Rico Henry of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Queens Park Rangers at Griffin Park on January 11, 2020 in...
Nottingham Forest are thought to be interested in Nahki Wells, who has just returned from a loan spell with Queens Park Rangers.

Nahki Wells of QPR holds off Daniel Ayala of Boro during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough at Loftus Road on December 15, 2018 in London, England.

Nottingham Forest fans are urging Nahki Wells to join them following his departure from Queens Park Rangers.

Wells had been at QPR for the first half of the season, but has been recalled by Burnley, with suggestions that he could move to Forest now rife.

 

The Nottingham Post claim that the Reds are interested in doing a deal for the £5 million-rated striker, with Sabri Lamouchi looking to add even more firepower to his squad.

And Forest fans were urging Wells to come and join them, after his messages to QPR supporters on Twitter.

If Wells does move to Forest his arrival would only help to increase their promotion chances.

The 29-year-old has been in wonderful form at Championship level this season, scoring 13 times in 26 games for QPR.

If Forest could work out a way to get him and Lewis Grabban scoring in the same team then they would have one of the best strike-forces outside the Premier League.

Forest are currently in fourth place in the Championship table, just four points behind the automatic promotion spots.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

