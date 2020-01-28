'On his way to Trentside': Some Forest fans respond to £5m man's tweet

Nottingham Forest are thought to be interested in Nahki Wells, who has just returned from a loan spell with Queens Park Rangers.

Nottingham Forest fans are urging Nahki Wells to join them following his departure from Queens Park Rangers.

Wells had been at QPR for the first half of the season, but has been recalled by Burnley, with suggestions that he could move to Forest now rife.

The Nottingham Post claim that the Reds are interested in doing a deal for the £5 million-rated striker, with Sabri Lamouchi looking to add even more firepower to his squad.

And Forest fans were urging Wells to come and join them, after his messages to QPR supporters on Twitter.

The boys are waving Nakhi ,Come join the ride , nakhi Wells and Lewis Grabban smashing in 30 goals each to get forest in the mix #coyr #nffc pic.twitter.com/FxxN1RzWRf — Juebb (@jubbilsongal) January 27, 2020

Grabban with this man ⚪ Bang bang bang #goalsgalore — Alan (SILKS) (@SilkyNI) January 27, 2020

Love to see you come trentside and join the reds! — darenbarrs (@darenbarrs) January 27, 2020

Come to Forest — Steph (@StephBrewer56) January 27, 2020

come to forest xx — Kieran (@nffckieran_) January 27, 2020

If Wells does move to Forest his arrival would only help to increase their promotion chances.

The 29-year-old has been in wonderful form at Championship level this season, scoring 13 times in 26 games for QPR.

If Forest could work out a way to get him and Lewis Grabban scoring in the same team then they would have one of the best strike-forces outside the Premier League.

Forest are currently in fourth place in the Championship table, just four points behind the automatic promotion spots.