'Not my strongest': Leeds ace shares honest thoughts about where Bielsa wants him to play

Stuart Dallas has been one of Leeds United's top performers this season.

Stuart Dallas has admitted that being told to play in midfield is 'not my strongest position' but he was grateful that his Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa wants him in the starting XI.

Given that Leeds have a pretty thin squad, Dallas becomes a very important member of the team because of the various roles he can play.

When Luke Ayling was on the sidelines during the early part of the campaign, he'd fill in at right-back. On other occasions, he would move to left-back during games, play in the middle of the park, and at times, playing in his natural position which is out on the flank.

Ahead of Leeds' clash against Millwall on Tuesday evening, Dallas was asked about playing in various roles and how it has been like training with Ben White.

"Enjoying playing in midfield now," Dallas told Leeds Live. "Know it's not my strongest position, but good to know Marcelo wants me in his side. Can't think you're undroppable though.

On how training has been with White in for Phillips: "Good. Been able to work on Ben playing in that position, he fits in really well. He's very comfortable on the ball."

Kalvin Phillips' suspension doesn't help Leeds' cause because it now means that Ben White will have to step out of his central-defensive duties and playing as a number six.

The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee has already played that role this term. Plus, he has proven, whilst playing at the back that he does have the qualities to get on the ball.

Leeds enter this clash against Gary Rowett's Milwall on the back end of a few poor results and more dropped points here could see them potentially drop out of the automatic picture by the end of the week.