Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds win v Millwall

Leeds United came from two goals down to beat Millwall tonight.

A Jed Wallace penalty on 23 minutes helped the visitors to a 2-0 half-time lead after Shaun Hutchinson's early opener at Elland Road.

But Leeds, who had taken one point from their last three Championship games before kickoff, responded brilliantly in the second half.

Two goals from Patrick Bamford, either side of Pablo Hernandez's equaliser, flipped the game on its head.

It was enough to help Leeds pick up their first win of 2020 and move top of the Championship, after West Bromwich Albion lost 2-1 away to Cardiff City.

Here's now Noel Whelan reacted to win. Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, the former Whites hitman said: "Aggression changed that second half. They were more up for it than they were first half, but it can't happen again. It can't happen again. That has to be the standards for every single game. Lesson learned."

Whelan is absolutely right here - it can't happen again.

If Leeds - who still only have a four-point cushion in the top two - replicate their second-half performance tonight for the rest of the season then they have a great chance of winning automatic promotion.

But the chances are that if Marcelo Bielsa's side keep giving their opponents huge advantages, like they did tonight, then they could be in trouble again. They don't want to be recovering from a two-goal deficit every week and the sooner their defence recovers the sort of steal from earlier in the season, the better.