New club reportedly open talks with Wolves-linked player, now serious contenders

Chelsea's Tariq Lamptey is said to be a 'free-transfer target' for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A new club have reportedly emerged as 'serious contenders' to sign a player Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be eyeing.

According to Goal, the Chelsea right-back Tariq Lamptey is a 'free-transfer target' for Wolves and Paris Saint-Germain.

But The Sun reports that another French side, Lille, have now opened talks with Lamptey about a pre-contract deal.

The teenager made his Chelsea debut earlier this season and has played twice more since then.

And it is claimed the Blues have offered him a new contract, with his existing one due to expire at the end of the campaign - though he would still command a compensation fee.

But, according to The Sun, Lamptey is reluctant to commit amid fears his chances will continue to be blocked by Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta.

That may not be as much of an issue at Wolves, where Matthew Doherty is the established right-back and the Irishman's most obvious understudy, Jonny Castro Otto, has spent much of this season as first-choice on the opposite flank.

But if their interest is indeed genuine, the Molineux side may have to convince Lamptey that his pathway would be clearer there than at rival suitors.

Wolves fans - where would you like your side to strengthen this month?