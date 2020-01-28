Quick links

Monaco send message to Augustin on Twitter after he signs for Leeds

Leeds United have managed to bring in Jean-Kevin Augustin to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa's striking options for the rest of the campaign.

Monaco have wished Jean-Kevin Augustin well at Leeds United, after he signed for the Whites yesterday.

Augustin spent the first half of the season out on loan at Monaco, but struggled to make an impact in the French top division.

 

The RB Leipzig striker’s loan with Monaco was cut short, as he was relocated at Leeds for the remainder of the campaign.

And Monaco’s official Twitter account has now wished the young forward well at Elland Road.

There is great excitement at Leeds over Augustin’s arrival, as he could really enhance the quality of their attack.

Patrick Bamford has come under some fierce criticism in recent weeks for being too wasteful in front of goal.

The hope is that Augustin can be more ruthless, as Leeds look to the 22-year-old to fire them to promotion.

Leeds are set to face Millwall tonight, but it remains to be seen whether Marcelo Bielsa will give Augustin his debut.

