Meet Cold Feet's Sacha Parkinson: New character Laura creates a stir for Adam

Cold Feet has returned to our screens in 2020 with a huge throwback to 2001's series 4.

In its eight previous series, there have been plenty of twists and turns for the cast of Cold Feet, with the biggest twist of all, Rachel's untimely death in a car crash proving to be the end of the original run of the series between 1998 and 2003.

Series 9 has been no different. While the series has remained fairly light-hearted, there have been plenty of moments to turn fans' heads.

In episodes 2 and 3 of the new series, a storyline from Cold Feet's past was brought right back into frame and it brings back a whole plethora of emotions and memories for Adam that have been left lying dormant for years.

The storyline in question involves a young woman by the name of Laura, something which quickly rang bells for Adam and fans alike.

Introducing Sacha Parkinson in Cold Feet

Salford-born actress Sacha Parkinson takes on the role of Laura in the new series of Cold Feet.

She's first introduced in episode 2, during a court trial where Pete is on the jury, she returns again in episode 3 after a positive outcome at court and a huge plot point from Adam's past in the early series of Cold Feet is revisited after 19 years.

Why Laura causes such a stir for Adam

From the moment Adam hears Laura's name, he quickly starts to remember details about his past in previous series and his life with ex-wife Rachel.

Way back in 2001's fourth series, Adam and Rachel were on the lookout for a child to adopt and were on the verge of adding a young girl by the name of Laura to their fledgeling family.

However, the plan to adopt Laura was curtailed when it was revealed that Rachel was pregnant with Matthew, who's now fully grown up.

When Adam and Laura meet in series 9, it's clearly very awkward at first but the pair do eventually get round to discussing their shared history and the circumstances surrounding the failed adoption.

What else has Sacha Parkinson been in?

The 27-year-old actress may be a new face to Cold Feet viewers but Sacha Parkinson's acting career dates back 17 years to her first short film appearance in 2003's The Illustrated Mum.

Since then, Sacha has gone on to appear in 30 acting roles across film and TV with her most prominent roles coming in the likes of Grange Hill, Coronation Street where she appeared in over 200 episodes as Sian Powers and finally, Mr Selfridge where she appeared in the third and fourth series.

Away from acting, Sacha is also very active on social media with accounts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Cold Feet fans will no doubt be keen to see whether Sacha Parkinson returns to our screens as Laura throughout the rest of series 9 which continues on Monday, February 3rd 2020.