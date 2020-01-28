Liverpool player Klopp called 'perfect' won't confirm if he'll be at Anfield next season

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has just over a year left on his contract at Anfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum has not committed his future to Liverpool next season, with his comments on Sky Sports.

Wijnaldum may have been a key player for Liverpool this term, but his future is not entirely certain.

The Dutch midfielder has just over a year left on his contract at Anfield, and he has still not put pen to paper on new terms.

And when asked whether he would be at Liverpool next season, Wijnaldum’s answer was not the most convincing.

"I'm just focusing on bringing this season to a good end and that's the only thing I'm thinking of," he said.

"What would I like? It is difficult to say. It depends on what the club wants and how the situation is at that time. We will see.”

Liverpool will surely want to tie Wijnaldum down to fresh terms sooner rather than later, as they won’t want him to depart.

Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the midfielder, and once called him ‘perfect’ for Liverpool’s team.

“Is he the perfect midfielder? From the skillset 100 per cent. He has all the things you need,” he said to the club’s official wbesite.

“There was his header against Barcelona too. He is not the tallest, but he is good in the air. He is a good jumper with good timing, all that stuff. It all makes him a pretty good footballer.”

Liverpool won’t be too anxious over losing Wijnaldum just yet, but his unconvincing comments will increase fears that a departure is possible.

If the Reds were to lose Wijnaldum at the end of the campaign it would be a huge blow to their side, but it could present an opportunity for a youngster like Curtis Jones to step into their line-up.