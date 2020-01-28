'Levy will never deal with us': Some West Ham fans react to Moyes wanting Spurs talent

Tottenham Hotspur full back Kyle Walker-Peters is reportedly wanted by West Ham United.

West Ham United may be looking to bring in a couple of new faces this week, with David Moyes needing reinforcements ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

The Hammers are in dire form right now, and Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Championship side West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup has really set alarm bells ringing.

Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek looks to be arriving, but a right back should also be on Moyes' radar, given that Ryan Fredericks is injured and Pablo Zabaleta is struggling.

The Guardian now report that West Ham have asked Tottenham Hotspur about a deal for young right back Kyle Walker-Peters, with Spurs willing to let him go.

The 22-year-old has only managed five appearances in all competitions this season, and played just once under Jose Mourinho, with that single appearance coming against Bayern Munich last month.

Walker-Peters is well down the Spurs pecking order, and really needs to find a new club before Friday's deadline in order to progress his career.

West Ham may now be hoping to tempt their London rivals into a deal, but Hammers fans are taking to Twitter to doubt that such a move will go through.

Many believe that Daniel Levy would never deal with West Ham, and whilst Walker-Peters is exactly what the Hammers need at right back, they just don't think Tottenham would allow one of their players to make the move to the London Stadium – and may even leave West Ham hanging before sending him somewhere else.

I'd be very surprised if Spurs even consider dealing with us — BKHammer (@BKhammer1) January 27, 2020

Levy would never do business with us. Which is fair enough. I wouldn't give any of them the time if day. — michael jones (@apl63) January 27, 2020

Levy will never deal with West ham. — Adam cooper (@adamcooperwhu) January 27, 2020

i'd take him all day long, but doubt they will let him join us — Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) January 28, 2020

Tottenham will not loan us anyone! Guaranteed — Andy Silvester (@Andysilve1) January 27, 2020

KWP will go to Southampton on deadline day after Levy mugs us off for the next 4 days — Gav (@gammer91) January 27, 2020

That is our transfer plan? Ask Spurs for one of their players on loan four days before the window closes?!?!?! Pathetic! — COYI!!! (@Nathanbi77) January 27, 2020

Kyle Walker-Peters is a good RB and is in much need of first team PL minutes to try to reignite his Tottenham career, however, West Ham have next to no chance of having a player loaned or sold to them by Tottenham. Yet more media linkings to raise player and club interest. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) January 27, 2020

Kyle Walker-Peters on loan with a view to buy would be another deal worth looking at OR just pay the £12million Spurs wants for him but doubt Levy will do any business with us. #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/HTovBiznYv — WHUFC_London (@WHUFC_London) January 27, 2020

Like spurs will ever deal with us https://t.co/eSvM0ASWoY — Dom (@DOWHU_1995) January 27, 2020