'Levy will never deal with us': Some West Ham fans react to Moyes wanting Spurs talent

West Ham fans celebrate theior win over Manchester United outside the Boleyn Ground, the Home of West Ham United football club on May 10, 2016 in London, England. Tonights Premier League...
Tottenham Hotspur full back Kyle Walker-Peters is reportedly wanted by West Ham United.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena...

West Ham United may be looking to bring in a couple of new faces this week, with David Moyes needing reinforcements ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

The Hammers are in dire form right now, and Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Championship side West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup has really set alarm bells ringing.

Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek looks to be arriving, but a right back should also be on Moyes' radar, given that Ryan Fredericks is injured and Pablo Zabaleta is struggling.

 

The Guardian now report that West Ham have asked Tottenham Hotspur about a deal for young right back Kyle Walker-Peters, with Spurs willing to let him go.

The 22-year-old has only managed five appearances in all competitions this season, and played just once under Jose Mourinho, with that single appearance coming against Bayern Munich last month.

Walker-Peters is well down the Spurs pecking order, and really needs to find a new club before Friday's deadline in order to progress his career.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action

West Ham may now be hoping to tempt their London rivals into a deal, but Hammers fans are taking to Twitter to doubt that such a move will go through.

Many believe that Daniel Levy would never deal with West Ham, and whilst Walker-Peters is exactly what the Hammers need at right back, they just don't think Tottenham would allow one of their players to make the move to the London Stadium – and may even leave West Ham hanging before sending him somewhere else.

