'Deserved'...Some Leeds United fans react to Eddie Nketiah scoring for Arsenal

Recent Leeds loanee scored for Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah scored for Arsenal last night in their FA Cup fourth round victory away at Bournemouth.

Nketiah had spent the first half of the season at Leeds United on loan before being recalled on January 1.

He could not establish himself as a regular starter at Elland Road, and his future remains unclear.

A three match suspension for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang led to Arsenal keeping Nketiah until last night, and his goal has given the Gunners food for thought.

Seeing him score, would prior to yesterday, have been a very difficult circumstance for Leeds fans, who were deprived of his services.

But yesterday the Whites clinched a loan deal for highly rated RB Leipzig striker Jean Kevin Augustin.

This meant there was no meltdown when Nketiah scored, and instead Leeds supporters were simply very happy for the Arsenal striker, a player they grew to develop real admiration for.

Here is a look at the reaction to Nketiah's goal...

Eddie scoring for Arsenal.. fair play to the lad top top player in the making #LUFC — ROSSii (@MrROSSii1990) January 27, 2020

Just a friendly reminder that Eddie couldn’t get in team over bamford #LUFC #AFC — alfielufc (@lufc_alfie) January 27, 2020

Thanks God we got Augustin in before this happened‍♂️ #lufc https://t.co/oljI6hupor — Matthew Cleghorn (@mrcmatty) January 27, 2020

And that's what he does! That kid get's goals



Pleased for Eddie, never wanted him to go. Arsenal have a tremendous talent on their hands #lufc #AFC — Lee B (@LeeB_LUFC) January 27, 2020

Happy to see Eddie Nketiah score tonight for Arsenal! The kids got bags of talent it just didn’t work out at Leeds. Could easily see him bagging 30+ a season in the near future #LUFC #AFC — Adam Heigold (@AdamHeigold) January 27, 2020