'Deserved'...Some Leeds United fans react to Eddie Nketiah scoring for Arsenal

Dan Coombs
Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in...
Recent Leeds loanee scored for Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah scored for Arsenal last night in their FA Cup fourth round victory away at Bournemouth.

Nketiah had spent the first half of the season at Leeds United on loan before being recalled on January 1.

He could not establish himself as a regular starter at Elland Road, and his future remains unclear.

 
 

A three match suspension for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang led to Arsenal keeping Nketiah until last night, and his goal has given the Gunners food for thought.

Seeing him score, would prior to yesterday, have been a very difficult circumstance for Leeds fans, who were deprived of his services.

But yesterday the Whites clinched a loan deal for highly rated RB Leipzig striker Jean Kevin Augustin.

This meant there was no meltdown when Nketiah scored, and instead Leeds supporters were simply very happy for the Arsenal striker, a player they grew to develop real admiration for.

Here is a look at the reaction to Nketiah's goal...

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

