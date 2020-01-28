Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa suggests £4m star is back in the frame

Is Tyler Roberts available for Leeds United again?

It's been a very stop-start season for Leeds United's Tyler Roberts.

The Wales international has only managed 10 Championship appearances in a campaign that hasn't really got going as of yet.

Every time that the Leeds attacker tries to put a run of injury-free games together, he breaks down again.

Roberts hasn't played since the 5-4 win at Birmingham City on December 29, which was his first game for a month, but head coach Marcelo Bielsa has suggested that he's back in the frame for tonight.

Leeds host rivals Millwall at Elland Road this evening in what is their first game in 10 days, due to having no FA Cup commitments.

But Bielsa says that the silver lining of having no game this past weekend is the chance it has given his injured players - like Roberts - to recover their fitness.

He told The Yorkshire Evening Post: "We had time to recover players like Shackleton and Tyler Roberts. So this time allows us to have three more players, Poveda, Shackleton and Roberts."

Roberts has been used as a number 10 by the Leeds boss for just about a year, despite originally joining as a striker following his £4 million move from West Bromwich Albion in 2018 [The Daily Mail].

It remains to be seen whether the Argentine coach starts him tonight but, having only managed 402 minutes of league football all season [WhoScored], perhaps it's better if Bielsa treads carefully and only gives him a cameo of anything.