Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND shows why the series was at its best in 2002

The ReMIND DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3 is an expansion that embodies most of the reasons why the series will never be as good as it was back in 2002.

Square Enix's ReMIND DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3 has received a lot of flak for being a "shameless cash-grab". Some fans have defended it from critics by saying that the trailer suggested nothing else, but that hasn't stopped many people from venting their frustrations about the amount of recycled content. However, regardless of whether you feel it's a justified Final Mix or highway robbery, for us the expansion simply embodies why the series will never be as good or enjoyable as when it first debuted in 2002.

Kingdom Hearts has had a lot of good games that have landed on multiple different platforms including the PS2, PSP, Nintendo 3DS and even mobile phones. While this was an issue in the past, Square Enix eventually made up for it by releasing all the games on PS3 and then PS4 (soon to arrive on Xbox One, too).

Yet, while the accessibility to the series' many instalments is no longer a daunting proposal, it doesn't mean that they're no longer problematic for the series as Kingdom Hearts has only become worse with each new entry.

Every instalment has had its pros and Kingdom Hearts 3 itself was largely great, but the bizarre cocktail of Disney, Final Fantasy and anime quirks will never be as charming or delightful as when it first reared its spiky head in 2002.

The problem with Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND

Some fans are annoyed about Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND because of its amount of recycled cut-scenes, as well as its rebirth of Organization XIII bosses on steroids. Yet, as someone who has stuck with the series from the beginning into early adulthood, the expansion is just a ReMINDER that the series is no longer the charming experiment it started out as.

The series' complicated story and amount of characters has been a joke way before Kingdom Hearts 3. Square Enix's second instalment was the beginning of its spiral with Roxas, nobodies and Organization XIII, but then Birth By Sleep doubled down by introducing Aqua, Terra, Ventus, Master Xehanort and other forms of the Organization XIII baddies.

This was then made all the more complicated with the introduction of time-travel, and now the series has become nonsensical exposition that makes less sense as more lore continues to be explained. Unless you extensively brush up on your Kingdom Hearts academia every ten-minutes, it's impossible to tell who's connected to who, who is an evil variant of who, and just what the hell Kingdom Hearts actually is.

With all of this having already been a significant problem, Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND then makes matters worse by adding a Final Fantasy Versus XIII reference in Yozora, as well by ending with another variant of Organization XIII with cloaked dudes who wear animal masks. The conclusion with this new group highly suggests they will be prominent in the inevitable next game, which also suggests that Square Enix will again be doubling down on original characters.

And this is where Kingdom Hearts has lost almost all of the charm it had back in 2002.

The series' first instalment was a simple novelty that had an anime kid interact with Final Fantasy characters while exploring the worlds of and reliving the events of Disney movies. Maleficent was positioned as the main antagonist before an original baddie named Ansem pulled the rug from underneath her feet.

It was ultimately a simple, but enjoyable and charming, endeavour from beginning-to-end. The dynamics of Sora, Riku and Kairi made sense, the villain's goal of opening Kingdom Hearts via capturing Disney Princesses was easy to grasp, and all of the exposition was easy to digest. Not to mention Disney and Final Fantasy were both important ingredients in the cocktail.

This is no longer the case. Both Disney and Final Fantasy now feel tacked-on as the worlds in Kingdom Hearts 3 didn't affect the plot in any capacity as they were simply filler. Maleficent also disappeared from the opening only to have a 30-second cameo at the end, and ReMIND only gives the Final Fantasy characters a couple minutes of screentime in the DLC to set-up what is essentially just an arena.

Disney and Final Fantasy just feel tacked-on to make Kingdom Hearts 3 a Kingdom Hearts game. They're not needed for the story which is a significant departure from the first instalment and even the second. This is because the series now mostly wants to focus on its original characters with Donald, Goofy and Mickey the only surviving Disney characters with any importance.

Unfortunately, the original characters aren't that interesting or likeable as you don't know who they are, what they are, whether they're real or not, and they're all just clones of each other but with different traits such as light-brown hair rather than dark. Master Xehanort himself is a detestable baddie because of his appearance and voice (similar to Ansem), but Organization XIII are boring because again it's impossible to tell what's what.

Finally, Kingdom Hearts 3 also ends with Sora becoming lost with Kairi and pals in search of him. How many times have we had this ending? If it's not Sora who's lost, it's Kairi. If it's not Kairi, then it's Aqua. If it's not Aqua who needs to be saved, it's Terra. The series just keeps recycling the same ways to keep itself alive and they feel more contrived each time.

Ultimately, Kingdom Hearts was at its best back in 2002 when it was a simple cocktail experimentation between Disney and Final Fantasy with only Sora, Riku, Kairi and Ansem as its original characters. Now, with Kingdom Hearts 3, it has become about Sora, Riku, Kairi, Aqua, Terra, Ventus, Organization XIII, Master Xehanort, Ansem, Xion, Roxas, Axel, Xigbar and the dudes who wear animal masks. Aside from the original trio, it's hard to care about most of these original beings as it's hard to grasp who they are and what their purpose is.

The series won't return to its onus on Disney and Final Fantasy as Xigbar seems poised to be one of the primary characters moving forwards. This is disappointing as the series really could do with a reboot to get out of its own tangled web, but that unfortunately won't be happening anytime soon.

Kingdom Hearts 3 was a title we had all anticipated for over ten-years since the closing credits to Kingdom Hearts 2, but with the inevitable next entry on conolses we're not really all that excited. Be it five-years or another ten, we're not dying to see what's next for Sora, Kairi, Riku and pals as we could have done with seeing them ride off into the sunset for the final time.