Kevin Nolan urges Newcastle or West Ham to sign London-based hitman

Both West Ham United and Newcastle United could be some of the busier teams heading into deadline day.

Kevin Nolan has urged either Newcastle or West Ham to push for Olivier Giroud's signature as he feels the Chelsea hitman would be 'great for both'.

The former West Ham and Newcastle player was leaning more towards wanting David Moyes' side to sign him because he feels they need him more than the North-East outfit.

As reported by Sky Sports, Giroud is seemingly heading for the exit door at Stamford Bridge, with Inter keen on his services, as they look to make a fresh bid for the London-based hitman.

Speaking to Transfer Talk on Sky Sports (27/01/20 at 8:15 pm), Nolan admitted that he is 'surprised' Premier League clubs aren't trying to push as hard as they can for Giroud's signature given his availability.

"I have been surprised [Premier League clubs haven't been pushing hard for Giroud]," Nolan told Sky Sports. "When you look at where he is, at this moment in time in his career, he's going to perhaps have a look at somewhere new.

"And Italy, for Inter and for him, it would be a new fresh start. Going to Milan and living in Milan. I think he would still do a job for a number of clubs in the Premier League.

"Certainly two of my old clubs in Newcastle and West Ham. I think he'd be great for both. I think Newcastle perhaps would get off because they have got Joelinton and Andy's sitting in behind him. But I think certainly at West Ham he would be one who you would think they should be interested in him because of what he does in the Premier League. And what he brings to the table. He is a team player and that's what West Ham need."

There's no doubt that Giroud is a very underrated player and someone who would work wonders at a club outside of the Premier League's current top-six.

Giroud would even be able to produce the goods for a team in Europe, as he doesn't rely on his goalscoring to get the best out of the team because he can get the best out of the team by his hold up play, reading of the game and ability to link up with teammates in the attacking third.

During his time in England's top-flight, Giroud has played 225 games, scoring 78 goals and supplying his teammates with 32 assists along the way [transfermarkt]. It also has to be remembered that he hasn't always been a starter.