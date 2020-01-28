Is Karen in Cold Feet an alcoholic? Series 9 could be a rocky affair for Hermione Norris’s character

Cold Feet is back on ITV for its ninth series and things haven't got any easier our favourite gang of characters.

ITV's much-loved comedy-drama Cold Feet has always managed to toe the line between being a light-hearted comedy while also covering some pretty tough issues at the same time.

A perfect example of that in series 8 and 9 is the cancer battle that Jenny has had to face, something which the series and actress, Fay Ripley, have handled superbly.

Jenny is far from the only character to go through trying hardship though as each of the main characters has had some sort of battle to fight over the course of the show's history.

One such battle is between Karen and her relationship with alcohol.

LONG TIME NO SEE: Sacha Parkinson's Cold Feet character has links to the show's early years

Get to know Cold Feet's Karen

Karen, played by actress Hermione Norris, has been a stalwart of Cold Feet and has appeared in every series from its 1998 original to the ongoing series 9.

Karen has been an integral part of the Cold Feet group and despite divorcing David (Robert Bathurst) in series 5, the pair both remain part of the gang.

Despite causing a few rifts in the group, Karen has recently struck up a new relationship with Adam (James Nesbitt) which has arrived at a pivotal point in series 9 as he's asked if the pair can move in together.

Is Karen an alcoholic?

Not at the moment. However, back in series 4, when her relationship with ex-husband David was at its worst, she did begin to develop an unhealthy relationship with drink.

Luckily, Karen sought help before the alcoholism became too bad but the addiction has often been a worry in the back of fans' minds.

Her descent into alcoholism also came after she smoked cannabis in front of her upper-middle-class family at a dinner party in series 2.

Some bumps in the road ahead?

While Karen begins series 9 in a good place, relatively speaking, there are some sizable challenges being thrown her way.

Not only is she now in a relationship with Adam, who's proving to be a tricky addition to her family at times but in episode 2, her mother arrives almost unannounced and seemingly moves in.

One episode later, however, and Karen's world gets turned upside down again as it's revealed in the final few seconds of episode 3 that her mother has suffered a stroke and is being taken to hospital.

We leave Karen at the end of episode 3 in an unpleasant position but it could get a whole lot worse if her mother's condition worsens or her relationship with Adam falters.

As a result, those nagging feelings in the back of fan's minds could be proved true if Karen does fall back into old habits.

We're bound to learn more when Cold Feet continues on Monday, February 3rd 2020.