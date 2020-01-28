Has Jett season 2 been confirmed? Carla Gugino addresses the show's future!

The series lead has opened up about its future on social media.

High expectations are in place for Jett season 2, but what's the current situation with it?

What a first season!

Arguably, the first is always the most important, because if you don't like it, you're probably done - it doesn't matter how great season 2 might shape up to be.

There are a number of shows which have peaked with their first batch of episodes, but with Jett, we get the impression that things are only just getting started.

Created by Sebastian Gutierrez (screenwriter of 2003 film Gothika), the series premiered in the United States on Cinemax back in June 2019 but arrived on Sky One on Tuesday, January 7th 2020. It didn't take long for Carla Gugino to sweep audiences up in her central performance as the titular Daisy "Jett" Kowalski.

But, we're already keen to know if she'll be back.

Has Jett season 2 been confirmed?

No, Jett season 2 has not been confirmed.

However, the search for a new home is currently underway, because as TV Line notes, Cinemax is no longer pursuing original programming.

The same source includes that the bombshell dropped during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. HBO Max’s chief content officer Kevin Reilly broke the news, expressing: “I think you can expect there won’t be any more Cinemax Originals being produced going forward... I think they’re seeing out the shows that are already on there, but we’re not going to produce those, per se.”

So, it's not good news, but it's not tragic news either, as it means we can hopefully expect it to be resurrected for more episodes elsewhere...

Carla Gugino addresses the news

In an Instagram post from January 2020, Caral Gugino addressed the Cinemax news, saying: "Peeps! #JETT update. Many of you who’ve been loving the show (thank you) have been asking (and waiting VERY patiently I might add) for Season 2 info. I’ve been radio silent waiting for the official news that @Cinemax will no longer be making original programming. And now that is the case. A very unusual and unforeseen development for sure.

She continued: "Soooooo, I wanted to let you know personally that the hunt for a new home for #JETT Is ON. You can still binge Season 1 through @amazonprimevideo @hulu and it just started on @skyone @skyatlanticuk in the UK. On that note, thanks for the effusive response across the pond! Also, on @canalplus in France. And #skyatlantic in Germany. Feel free to post where it is in your territory if different."

We're glad to hear Carla confirm that they're seeking out a new home for the beloved show, which definitely instils in us a great deal of hope.

Peeps! #JETT update. Many of you who’ve been loving the show (thank you) have been asking (and waiting VERY patiently I might add) for Season 2 info. I’ve been radio silent waiting for the official news that @Cinemax will no longer be making original pro… https://t.co/5dYzkcKO3U pic.twitter.com/Hpckxp1kOQ — Carla Gugino (@carlagugino) January 16, 2020

Fans talk Jett season 2 on Twitter

Just from the comment section of Carla's Instagram post, it's clear to see so many are desperate for Jett to continue.

It's also evident on Twitter:

@AppleTV can yall give #jett and new home and produce season 2 @carlagugino was amazing in s1 — voodoo queen (@sisterfionamars) January 22, 2020

@netflix plz buy JETT for season 2!!WITH CARLA GUGINO — Arod29 (@xstatic4u) January 16, 2020

I never binge watch, but it was hard not to with the fantastic #Jett

Amazing writing (as a writer that's important to me). And @carlagugino is a BOSS. I need season 2 NOW! pic.twitter.com/RCtJJB5TFz — Lola Jaye (@LolaJaye) January 14, 2020

