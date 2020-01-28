Jean-Kevin Augustin comments on Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United fans

Leeds United have snapped up RB Leipzig attacker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Leeds United's new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin has told the club's official website that he thinks Marcelo Bielsa is a 'real big tactician'.

The Whites had been looking for a new striker following Eddie Nketiah's return to parent club Arsenal, and a host of players were linked with a move to Elland Road.

Reports broke over the weekend that Leeds were moving for Augustin, with Leipzig terminating his loan spell at Monaco to facilitate a move to Leeds.

On Monday, Leeds confirmed Augustin's arrival on loan until the end of the season, with the potential for a permanent move in the summer.

It's fair to say that Augustin's arrival has impressed Leeds fans. The 22-year-old attacker hit 20 goals in 67 games for Leipzig, having initially shown real promise at Paris Saint-Germain.

His move to Monaco didn't exactly work out, but Augustin has pace, skill and predatory instincts, which could give Leeds a major advantage in the promotion race.

Now, Augustin has admitted that he knows all about the Leeds fans, acknowledging just how many of them turn up to every single game, and how much they want to be back in the Premier Leaue.

Augustin added that boss Bielsea was a major factor in the move, hailing him as a 'real big tactician' whilst admitting that he didn't really need to think much about a move to join Bielsa at Elland Road.

“I know it’s a big club in England, there are a lot of fans at every game and they want to go back to the Premier League,” said Augustin.

“Everyone knows him in the football world, he’s a real big tactician. I didn’t have to think long when Leeds wanted me and that he wanted me to come. I’m really happy to be here today,” he added.