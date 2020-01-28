Is Midsomer Murders on TV tonight? When is season 21 episode 2 on ITV?

Midsomer Murders returned to our screens in January for its 21st series but when is episode 2 hitting our screens?

You'd think that after 20 series, there wouldn't be anyone left in the fictional county of Midsomer left to murder.

But as the much-loved ITV series Midsomer Murders returned to our screens for its 21st series on January 21st, that was anything but the case with a fresh mystery for DCI John Barnaby to solve.

However, for those hoping to quickly get into the second episode of the new series tonight (Tuesday, January 28th), ITV's schedules have other plans.

Midsomer Murders returns for its 21st series

Midsomer Murders returned to ITV on January 21st for the first episode in its 21st series.

DCI John Barnaby was faced with another puzzling case after a fictional version of Strictly Come Dancing came to Midsomer on tour where passions run high and feuds run deep.

Is Midsomer Murders on tonight?

No. For fans hoping that Midsomer Murders would be straight back on our screens, this, unfortunately, isn't the case.

Instead, Midsomer Murders' timeslot on ITV is being taken up by the 2020 National Television Awards (NTAs) which are to run from 7:30pm until 10pm.

When is Midsomer Murders next on?

Episode 2 of Midsomer Murders' 21st series instead arrives on ITV next week, on February 4th.

The episode, titled The Miniature Murders, will return to the usual two-hour timeslot at 8pm until 10pm.

After that though, it's not known when episode 3 will finally arrive on ITV as the past few series of Midsomer Murders have been spaced out over the course of the year so we might not see more Midsomer Murders for a few months yet.