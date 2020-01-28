'They haven't got anyone better'...Paul Merson says Tottenham are making a £17m mistake

Pundit questions Tottenham letting Christian Eriksen leave.

Christian Eriksen is on the verge of leaving Tottenham Hotspur, with the midfielder pictured in Italy yesterday.

The Mail reported he was undergoing a medical with Inter Milan ahead of a £17.5 million move.

Tottenham would get nothing if they let him stay until the summer and allow his contract to run down.

Even so, pundit Paul Merson believes it is a mistake on Tottenham's part to take the money.

Speaking to Sky Sports' The Debate (10pm 27/1), Merson said he was surprised Spurs are selling such a key player at this stage of the season.

He said: "I'm quite shocked. For Tottenham to sell him for £17 million, that's a cup of tea in today's age.

"Tottenham need him to get in the top four. They have got a new stadium, and that's what they bought Mourinho in for [to get top four].

"I'll be shocked if they can replace him within 4 days, and if they don't replace him, I don't see them getting in top four, they haven't got anyone better than him."

This has been a really difficult one for Tottenham to assess this month, and there are arguments on both sides.

What has likely swung it, has been Eriksen's desire to move.

Keeping a player against his will might not work out for Tottenham, and £17 million is not a bad price at all for a player with an expiring contract.

The debate can be had in more detail when Tottenham bring in a player or two of their own and address the creativity which will depart with Eriksen.