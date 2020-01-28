'I can't wait': Arteta sends blunt message about £56m ace's Arsenal future after FA Cup win

Only a small matter of time remains in the transfer market and Arsenal will be hoping to do some business before Friday's deadline.

Mikel Arteta has stated in a pretty blunt fashion that he wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal '100%' and he 'can't wait' for him to make a return from suspension.

In recent weeks, Arsenal fans have seen one of their star men, Aubameyang, been tipped to join Spanish giants Barcelona, who will consider a move for the player, according to The Telegraph.

Arsenal recorded a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Monday night, with Aubameyang missing the match through suspension and Arteta selecting a pretty youthful forward line.

That youthful forward line included a first start for youngster Eddie Nketiah, who delivered the goods and doubled Arsenal's lead during the first period - another youngster in Bukayo Saka had opened the scoring.

Nonetheless, after the match at Dean Court, Arteta was asked about Aubameyang's future in North London amid that Barcelona interest and he had a pretty simple yet blunt response.

"I want Auba here 100%," Arteta told Football London. "I am so happy with him and I can't wait to have him available again after suspension."

Aubameyang has been a very important figure for Arsenal since he joined the club for £56 million from German's top-tier side Dortmund in 2018 [BBC Sport].

That above deal proves that big-money incoming deals can be done during the January transfer window as Arsenal fans will be hoping that another follows suit before deadline day on Friday.

Nonetheless, Aubameyang and the Arsenal fans will be pleased that he can get back onto the pitch and do what he has been doing best for a number of seasons now because his suspension is now over.