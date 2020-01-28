How to watch the BRIT Awards 2020: Date, time and TV channel!

It's set to be a night of unmissable speeches and performances.

Everybody is wondering how to watch the BRIT Awards 2020 after the anticipated nominations surface.

Sometimes it's easy to take music for granted, but for the majority, not a day goes by without listening to it. For those particularly passionate about it, we're living in exciting times.

There are so many innovators and talents across a variety of scenes, combining sounds and helping create something which feels inspiring and refreshing. The recent Grammys ceremony proved a very interesting evening, with 18-year-old Billie Eilish going on to win all four major awards. Yeah... wow!

With the Grammys now behind us, however, talk has quickly turned to the BRIT Awards 2020.

It's sure to be a memorable night of celebration as we watch such remarkable names as Stormzy, FKA Twigs, Charli XCXDave, Lewis Capaldi and many more compete for coveted awards.

So, how can we tune in?

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2020

The BRIT Awards will be broadcast on ITV1 from 8 pm on Tuesday, February 18th 2020.

However, you can tune into the red carpet excitement - hosted by Alice Levine and Clara Amfo - over on ITV2 from 7 pm.

It's broadcast live from the 02 Arena, as has been the case since back in 2011, and this time actor and comedian Jack Whitehall is taking up hosting duties.

We can expect performances from Stormzy, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and more on the night too, which is always a massive bonus!

Mastercard Album Of The Year

It's a very tough competition this year in the Mastercard Album Of The Year category.

It's arguably the biggest of the night, and last year we saw The 1975's A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships score the honour. Check out this year's nominations:

- Dave - Psychodrama

- Harry Styles - Fine Line

- Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

- Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

- Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

@Harry_Styles' 'Fine Line', which is nominated for @Mastercard Album of the Year, is climbing through our ranks and is #BRITcertified Gold this week pic.twitter.com/JJjHeFuhHI — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 24, 2020

BRIT Awards discussion swarms Twitter

As expected, a number of music fans have flocked to Twitter to offer their hot takes and opinions.

Check out a selection of tweets:

How the hell has Liam Gallagher NOT got a BRIT Award or an NME Award nomination?? He’s selling out arenas and one off the best selling albums of the year. UNBELIEVABLE #AsYouWere @NME @BRITs @liamgallagher — Neil Handy (@HandyNeil) January 20, 2020

this IS MY THOUGHTS on this years #BritAwards nominations ugh THEY HATE ROCK - SCREW IT !! pic.twitter.com/ZAUYFSa8b5 — Les Moyes - PRAXEUS - (@amypond4ever) January 13, 2020

please let louis attend the brit awards please please PLEASE — emilie (@wallsvinyl) January 28, 2020

if you thought me tweeting about the grammys last night was annoying, just wait till the brit awards.. — mariana is seeing harry! (@adoreyoueilish) January 27, 2020

