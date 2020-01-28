How to get the Face Morph filter on TikTok - step by step tutorial!

Don't miss out on using the TikTok Face Morph filter with this handy guide.

Social media apps that have become commonplace on the internet have given rise to many weird and wonderful creations in recent years.

From stories and filters to live streams and bitmojis, there's an ever-evolving world online and with each new update comes a host of new features that avid social media users want to try out.

One of them, which has been doing the rounds on TikTok lately, is known as the Face Morph filter and it's proving to be rather popular.

And when you take a look at the snazzy photo sequences the filter can create, it's not hard to see why.

What is the TikTok Face Morph filter?

The TikTok Morph filter allows you to seamlessly transition between several photos that contain someone's face.

Through some pretty jazzy face-recognition tech, the filter can detect faces in photos and when it transitions between pictures makes the changeover between photos really rather impressive indeed as you can see in the example below.

How to get the filter

Getting the filter on your TikTok should, in theory, be easy enough.

According to Jypsyvloggin on YouTube, you simply need to head to the recording/camera screen on the TikTok app.

Once there, at the bottom of the screen, you should be greeted with three options, 60s, 15s, and Photo Templates.

In the Photo Templates section, if you scroll across, you should, hopefully, be able to find the filter.

If you're having issues

Despite the filter appearing easy enough to find, some TikTok users have reported that they still can't find it.

If commenters are to be believed, it would appear that some older phones, such as the iPhone 6, aren't able to run the filter.

Alternatively, not being able to find the filter could also be due to TikTok changing the selection of filters including in the Photo Templates section as we've often seen seasonal filters come and go.