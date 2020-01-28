Best hotels in Dundee for Radio 1's Big Weekend 2020 - by distance to Camperdown Park!

The line-up is already one music fans won't be able to resist.

The search for hotels in Dundee begins after the massive Radio 1's Big Weekend announcement.

You just can't beat it, can you?

The fresh air, the great music... unforgettable times shared with friends. Music festivals are just the best and there are so many amazing ones to choose from every year.

Often the spotlight is on the prestigious Glastonbury Festival, but there is a wealth of similar events boasting eclectic line-ups. One of these is Radio 1's Big Weekend. The annual event has been held since way back in 2000, and the bill just gets better and better with every year.

Last year was an absolute cracker, but this year, anticipated sets from Harry Styles, Biffy Clyro, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and more are already confirmed...

Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro performs live on stage during a one-off Q Awards show at The Roundhouse on October 15, 2019 in London, England.

Radio 1's Big Weekend 2020

This year, Radio 1's Big Weekend will take place from Friday, May 22nd to Sunday, May 24th 2020.

It's in its seventeenth year now and took place in 2019 at Stewart Park, Middlesbrough. We're incredibly hyped for this year's edition, and Harry Styles has certainly fuelled the excitement!

According to the BBC, he said: "It's the start of the summer and the crowds in Scotland are always insane. See you soon Dundee."

If you plan on seeing Dundee with Harry too, then you may want to check out some hotel ideas!

Hotels in Dundee near Camperdown Park

This year's event will take place at Camperdown Park, Dundee, Scotland.

Here are some nearby hotels, along with the distance from the event location:

- Doubletree by Hilton Dundee (1.4 miles away)

- Best Western Invercase Hotel (1.5 miles away)

- Hampton, Hilton Dundee (2.3 miles away, from £533 for 2 adults)

- Best Western Queens Hotel (2.5 miles away)

- Malmaison Dundee (2.6 miles away, from £647 for 2 adults)

- Holiday Inn Express (2.7 miles away, from £497 for 2 adults)

These are available to book over at Booking.com. Be quick!

When in doubt... Travelodge!

Sometimes you can't go wrong, really.

There are a handful of Travelodge locations in Dundee, including Dundee Central and Dundee Strathmore Avenue. Whatever you book though, you'd be wise to act fast, because it's gonna be a huge one!

We can't wait.

