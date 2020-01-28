Quick links

'He's a machine': Everton fans buzzing by news from Finch Farm

Andre Gomes (L) of Everton and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissan challenge for the ball during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Everton FC at Craven Cottage on April 13, 2019 in...
Andre Gomes took part in Everton training at Finch Farm this afternoon.

Many Everton fans weren't expecting to see Andre Gomes play another game this season.

The Portugal international suffered a horror injury against Tottenham Hotspur in November and underwent surgery on a broken ankle.

Pictures of Gomes screaming in agony will live long in many supporters' memories following the distressing scenes at Goodison Park that day.

But remarkably, the 26-year-old is already back in training.

 

Gomes, who joined Everton on a permanent basis from Barcelona last summer, was spotted with his team-mates at Finch Farm today.

He was training with his Toffees colleagues and later did some individual work.

It seems like he's well ahead of schedule and although he's nowhere near ready for a return to Premier League action, this is very encouraging progress.

Here's how fans of the Merseyside club reacted to the big boost on Twitter.

Ancelotti will be delighted with the progress and will hope to have him back as soon as possible.

The legendary Italian coach is a fan and described Gomes as a 'fantastic player' a little earlier this month, revealing as quoted by RTE Sport: "He is doing well in his recovery. It is going fast so I hope as soon as possible he can be with us, because he's a fantastic player."

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

