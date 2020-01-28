'He's a machine': Everton fans buzzing by news from Finch Farm

Andre Gomes took part in Everton training at Finch Farm this afternoon.

Many Everton fans weren't expecting to see Andre Gomes play another game this season.

The Portugal international suffered a horror injury against Tottenham Hotspur in November and underwent surgery on a broken ankle.

Pictures of Gomes screaming in agony will live long in many supporters' memories following the distressing scenes at Goodison Park that day.

But remarkably, the 26-year-old is already back in training.

Gomes, who joined Everton on a permanent basis from Barcelona last summer, was spotted with his team-mates at Finch Farm today.

He was training with his Toffees colleagues and later did some individual work.

It seems like he's well ahead of schedule and although he's nowhere near ready for a return to Premier League action, this is very encouraging progress.

Here's how fans of the Merseyside club reacted to the big boost on Twitter.

What a sight that is — Stewart Carroll NSNO (@stewart35539171) January 28, 2020

Major boost that! He’s a machine — Dale Clements (@clements91) January 28, 2020

Fantastic to see and wish him a speedy return to the first team now. — Sandeep C (@Soulfly778) January 28, 2020

Great to see AG back and let's hope he gets back to the top of his game in the coming months well done to the club,its quite brilliant hes even back walking on it..UTFT — Mark (@19beno83) January 28, 2020

Be like a new player...Welcome back. — torreblue (@torreblue) January 28, 2020

It’s amazing what they can do these days with injuries ⚽️ — Marie (@toffeemoc) January 28, 2020

Ancelotti will be delighted with the progress and will hope to have him back as soon as possible.

The legendary Italian coach is a fan and described Gomes as a 'fantastic player' a little earlier this month, revealing as quoted by RTE Sport: "He is doing well in his recovery. It is going fast so I hope as soon as possible he can be with us, because he's a fantastic player."