Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'He needs help': Noel Whelan speaks out on Leeds ace

Giuseppe Labellarte
Patrick Bamford of Leeds United
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United have been stumbling in the Championship in recent weeks.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United

BBC Sport pundit and Leeds United cult hero Noel Whelan has given his thoughts on Elland Road striker Patrick Bamford as the Whites continue to stumble in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges were tearing up the second tier up until mid-December but a loss of form has seen Leeds win just one of their last seven league games.

 

The Whites have scored more than one goal in just two of those seven, and have also not found the back of the net in their recent defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers.

Bamford, meanwhile, has not scored since finding the back of the net in Leeds' 2-1 defeat to Fulham last month, also missing a penalty against QPR last time out.

With Leeds' previously sizeable position in the top two having dwindled to a mere three points, alarm bells have started ringing amongst the Elland Road faithful, fearing a repeat of last term.

A dejected Patrick Bamford of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.

On the plus side, Leeds have bolstered their attacking ranks, Jean-Kevin Augustin arriving on an initial loan from RB Leipzig (Leeds website), and Whelan is pleased with the reinforcements coming in to assist Bamford and the rest of the team.

"It's no secret that we needed a striker in," Whelan told BBC Sport. "I love Bamford for what he offers the team and how he has improved here, I think he'll get to 20 goals this season, but he needs help.

"You can not go through a whole season with just one or two strikers in the Championship because it is such a demanding league."

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United battles for possession with Morgan Fox of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch