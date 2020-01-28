Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Terminator live event release date and update 1.1.0 patch notes

The release date for the Terminator live event in Ghost Recon Breakpoint as well as the shared patch notes for update 1.1.0.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint came out during the tail end of last year to a mixed reception. Some enjoyed it for being more of what they expect whereas most agreed that it was an average experience with quantity over quality. Yet, while it didn't receive much praise at launch, critics may wish to return for the upcoming Terminator live event.

A crossover with a iconic sci-fi character and movie isn't anything new for the Ghost Recon series as the Predator was added to Wildlands back in 2017. This challenged players with the daunting task of killing one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's greatest foes.

And now another Schwarzenegger character is making it into the series with the Terminator live event for Breakpoint. Below you'll discover the release date for this occasion as well as the shared patch notes for update 1.1.0.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Terminator live event release date

The release date for the Ghost Recon Breakpoint Terminator live event is January 29th.

Other than its release date nothing else has really been shared about the event. We can only imagine that it'll be somewhat similar to the Predator addition which had people hunting down the iconic sci-fi alien.

If that happens to be the case, hopefully the Terminator will be just as difficult to eliminate. Yes, there were a lot of complaints back in 2017 about the Predator being shamefully too difficult to defeat, but that's exactly how it should have been.

The Terminator live event was delayed back in December 2019 so it's good news that it's coming very soon.

However, before it commences, there will be an update 1.1.0 available for you to download.

The future is almost here. The Terminator arrives January 29. pic.twitter.com/JEx5Nrr4Li — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) January 27, 2020

Ghost Recon Breakpoint update 1.1.0 patch notes

Ubisoft has shared the patch notes for the Ghost Recon Breakpoint update 1.1.0 available to download on January 28th.

The patch is significant in size with it weighing at 14.7 GB on Xbox One, 13.7 GB on PS4 and 11.3 GB on PC.

You can find the patch notes below:

PATCH NOTES

AI

Improved AI behavior:

Fixed an issue where enemies investigating will go to cover mid-detection.



If enough NPCs die at a single spot, they will stop rushing the player and will get into cover more often than before.



We also modified the vanish rules so that NPCs will stay in fight if they are close enough to the player.

NPC packing:

When deactivating generators, nearby NPCs will now enter suspicious state instead of worried state.



Vehicle noises will now make the NPCs enter suspicious state instead of worried state. Note : This will reduce the number of NPCs who investigate these events, which will lead to fewer situations where they get packed. For the next TU, we will work on further improvements to this behavior.

: This will reduce the number of NPCs who investigate these events, which will lead to fewer situations where they get packed. For the next TU, we will work on further improvements to this behavior. Difficulty tweak:

Enemies can see further away when in fight.



Players will receive more damage from enemies in Regular difficulty.



Fixed an issue where NPCs could sometimes get in their vehicles instead of fleeing.

Audio

Toned down the coughing sounds players could hear while in Erewhon.

Fixed an issue where the sound for an incoming SAM launcher missile would not play when approaching the player's helicopter.

Fixed some sounds in Photo mode.

Enemies will no longer shout in pain after being shot in the head.

Basejump

Started improvements on the basejump mechanic; more to come in next TUs.

Bivouac

Fixed an issue in co-op that sometimes caused the drone, night, or thermal visions to stay on if a player was using them while a teammate deployed a Bivouac.

Fixed an issue that prevented the number of resources to update after crafting consumables in the Bivouac.

Fixed an issue that sometimes reduced the player's ammo when leaving a Bivouac.

Customization

Fixed an issue that caused the Ghillie gear paint to change when players changed their pants color.

Fixed an issue that caused the Crye AVS 1000 backpack to change model every time the player accessed a Bivouac.

Fixed an issue where part of the L3GP NVG was static and not attached to the item.

Continued adding improvements to adaptive magazine pouches on vests. We have added assault rifle magazines, sniper rifles, shotguns, and grenade launchers, which will work with functioning vests. Note: We are still working on the remaining vests, as stated in the last TU Patch Notes.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that led players to respawn under the map if they lost connectivity during the opening screen and went back to character creation.

Fixed an issue where players got stuck when pressing both LT + LB/L1 + L2 while prone if they had the rocket launcher equipped.

Sharpshooter exploit with DMR rifles addressed in all modes (PvP, Raid, PvE).

Fixed an issue that sometimes respawned players with minor injuries after a KIA.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from seeing any visual feedback when their character fell and received damages.

Fixed an issue that caused some chests in the South Cape station to reset too fast.

Fixed an issue in co-op that led to replication latency after micro inputs.

Fixed an issue in co-op that caused the Ogres to disappear if the host went too far away from them.

Fixed an issue in co-op that prevented players from grabbing a downed teammate in helicopters if the rotor blade was broken.

Improved night vision.

Fixed priorities so that the Interact button now prioritizes mission givers over vehicles.

Mission

Looting intel on Rosebud's body is no longer mandatory to complete the Speak No Evil mission (to match the behavior on the other Wolves bosses’ missions).

Fixed an issue that would trigger a Mission Fail for players if the mission intel was not consulted after killing the target and leaving the mission area.

In the Wolves bosses’ missions, intel is now looted when the player grabs their body.

Improved spawning location in some missions when using Return to last checkpoint option.

PC

Fixed an issue that set the default graphics card to the integrated GPU and prevented players from updating it after.

Fixed a crash occurring in snow regions when flying too high. This was reported on the following graphics cards: Nvidia GTX 1080, Nvidia GTX 980, and several cards from the AMD Radeon line.

Fixed an issue that did not close the text chat after a single click outside of the text chat area.

Progression

Players who previously lost their thermal/night vision will get it back after loading their save.

Player who previously lost their water canteen or binoculars will get them back after loading their save.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from accessing a new class after unlocking it.

Fixed an issue that removed backpack items with a quantity of 0 if they were replaced by another item.

Fixed an issue where EMP Grenades MK.2 were not available to buy in Maria's shop, despite unlocking the EMP Grenades skill. In the previous TU, we prevented the issue from happening again; this TU retroactively fixes the issue for already affected players.

Fixed an issue that occurs when quitting the game instantly after deleting a save slot, where the save would not be deleted but the progress would reset anyway.

Fixed an issue that allowed Field Medic healing drone to get night and thermal vision even if the player didn't acquire the Drone Visions skill.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to loot tool items even when at full capacity if they walked on them while aiming.

Project Titan

Rewards:

Fixed an issue where players were receiving loot with a gear level that is higher than intended.



Killing a raid boss will give you 10,000 Skell Credits now (instead of the previous 2,000).

Weapons/Balancing:

The LMGs with 150 ammo capacity (Stoner, MK.48, 6P41) have been nerfed by -17%. (Only for raid boss fights, not for the rest of the game.)



The LMGs with 100 ammo capacity have been nerfed by -7%. (Only for raid boss fights, not for the rest of the game.) Message from the Devs: The LMGs with high ammo capacity were too powerful and dominant in raid boss fights. Their damages have been nerfed for raid boss fights only (not for the rest of the game). It should help more weapons and playstyles to shine. To compensate for the LMGs damage nerf, the HP of several bosses has been slightly reduced. We hope that those changes will keep the balance of the fights the same as it was before, while allowing more diversity in the weapons/playstyles used.

Baal:

The HP of the Baal has been nerfed by -5%.



Fixed a glitch where the boss could stop moving in some cases.

Skell Quantum Computer:

The Oxygen (O2) button will now start with a 70s cooldown.



The delay between two gas events has been increased by 1 second.



The delay between two wasps waves has been increased by 2 seconds.



The HP of the boss has been nerfed by -5%.



The HP of the red wasps in phase 2 has been nerfed by -9% .



The fight will now also trigger if a ghost walks on the roof of the control room.

Gargoyle:

Fixed a glitch where the boss could stop moving in some cases.

Cerberus:

The HP of the Cerberus has been nerfed by -5%.



The attacks on the same boss will come one after another with more delay (ex: after a flash attack, the Cerberus Flasher will wait a bit more before using its precision cannon).



Fixed a glitch where the boss could stop moving in some cases.



Fixed an issue that allowed players to go under the map after defeating Cerberus.

Misc.:

Fixed several online issues that kicked players out of the raid.



Fixed several bugs that allowed players to be stuck in underground textures while moving or spawning.



Fixed an issue where players could see the spawning of a helicopter as reinforcement.



Fixed a bug where a raid camp had a chance of not being spawned.



Fixed a bug where some turrets could still shoot after being destroyed.



Fixed an issue where, in a multiplayer session , the damage of the weapons did not take perks and marks into account.

PvP

The Medic Class skill gauge now fills when allies down enemy players.

Rebalanced Stamina for PvP after it was buffed in a previous TU.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Injured” bark to be heard from Spectator point of view when last man standing dies.

Fixed an issue with The Sharpshooter Certification II milestone, which was being awarded to both the player marking and to the player getting marked.

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Player detected” bark by a Sensor Grenade to play if the player was the last man standing.

Fixed an issue that caused players to be stuck in session with the group after the leader quits during PvP gameplay.

Fixed specific locations near the Surveillance System on the PMC map that caused the players to fall through map after using prone jump action.

Fixed an issue that prevented the text chat from being open in PvP Ghost War menus.

Item limit reached is now properly displayed.

Fixed an issue that prevented co-op squads from getting pulled into a PvP Custom lobby if the host that is in PvP Landing page switches tabs while squad voting is in progress.

Fixed an issue that prevented Leave as squad option from functioning if the squad leader closes the menu after starting the leave vote.

Players will not slide downhill when in a downed state anymore.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Recon tower available” bark to be heard during map outro if the round ends the moment the Surveillance System spawns.

Fixed an issue where pressing Back on the missions tab will show the player spawn in the open world and will leave the player partially stuck between menu pages.

Fixed an issue where players won’t have a crosshair in spectator mode if they die while ADS.

Fixed an issue that caused the Special Ability gauge to fully charge on explosion kills.

Fixed the Quit to PvP/PvE double pop-up confirmation message if the player quits a PvP Standard Session while in the Matchmaking lobby.

Fixed some audio issues that were playing at the end of the round.

Fixed an issue that prevented PvP standard session matches to end if one team quits.

Fixed an issue that caused the rounds to enter Overtime state after the defenders leave the session by unplugging the internet cable while defusing the bomb at the last seconds of the animation.

Adjusted PMC map crates to prevent Defenders from camping both sabotage objectives at once.

Fixed a visual issue that caused ammo to appear depleted when spectating an ally who is reviving another teammate.

Rebalanced the cooldown on the Ping system as it had become too long to be useful.

Adjusted the ambient occlusion for the high-ground bunker in the Cold War Bunker map.

Mark level of the weapon is now displayed correctly in the enemy's player card.

Fixed an issue where players won’t have a crosshair in Spectator mode if they die in water.

Replication

Fixed a replication issue in co-op where players would not see the proper equipped weapon attachments on their teammates.

Fixed a replication issue in co-op where a player would respawn in the same state as when they died if their teammate revived them in the water.

Stats

Fixed an issue that caused several stats to reset to 0 after creating a new save slot or deleting one (Story Collectibles, Main Quests Completed, Playstyle, Combat, PvP Player card stats, etc.).

Fixed the Gear level displayed in the Statistics menu that did not update until the player logged out.

UI

Fixed several requirement details for customization items in menus that previously had incorrect unlock conditions.

Added the Green Mesh banner that was missing from Maria's banner selections in the shop.

Fixed an issue on console that reverted the Graphic Mode setting to default between sessions.

Fixed a display issue in menus where players would see the wrong XP level of other players in the Lobby.

Fixed an issue that made the crosshair visible when entering the passenger seat of a vehicle while crouching.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from using the Interrogate option on captive enemies while ADS.

Reduced the time it takes for the “Item sold” pop-up to disappear.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes get a ghost item in the inventory with no stats when selling multiple items.

Vehicles

Fixed an issue with the X2 Taipan helicopter to allow cooldown between bursts.

Boats will now sink after being destroyed in water.

Fixed an issue on the Taipan helicopter that sometimes caused it to bounce on the terrain after being taken down.

Fixed a clipping issue when aiming with handgun from a vehicle's passenger seat.

Visual

Fixed a graphical corruption on Wolf soldiers when looking at them while ADS or with the drone.

Fixed a visual glitch affecting the Homesteaders’ elbows clipping through their shirt.

Fixed a visual glitch affecting the character's hand through a weapon after previewing it.

Weapons

The Digital Scope now has functioning multiple levels of zoom.

Fixed the RU Collimator Scope accuracy when attached to AK74.

Fixed an issue that caused the weapon to disappear from the character's hands if the player changed weapons very quickly in the loadout screen.

Fixed the vertical axis rotation for preview for attachments in the menus.

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to shoot after pressing the D-Pad down while aiming if the weapon had a bipod equipped.

Added front top rail placement on several weapons (AK74 Assault, MK.17 Assault, MK.17 Assault Wolves, M4A1 Assault, TAVOR Assault).

Fixed the animation when equipping the suppressor on the P90.

Fixed the zoom level of the T5Xi scope on the FRF2 sniper.

World

Fixed the terrain in Auroa Survival Shelter to prevent players from falling through the map after rolling near an object.

Fixed a collision issue in the Skell Estate building sometimes causing players to get stuck while being prone near a wall.

Fixed floating objects and missing items at the Construction Site.

Fixed barrels going through walls in Toxic Storage Depot location.

Removed a clipping rock inside Polaris Residence.

Uplay+

Fixed an issue that prevented Uplay+ users to access content from the Ultimate Edition.

Stadia

Photo mode is now available on Stadia.