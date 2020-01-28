'Yes yes yes': Some fans react to arrival of Leicester prodigy 'in the style of Maddison'

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has sanctioned a loan move for the Foxes academy ace Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Leicester City youngster Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has left the King Power Stadium on loan and a number of fans have been having their say on Twitter.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who made his first-team debut for the Foxes against Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday, has linked up with League One side Blackpool until the end of the season.

Dewsbury-Hall is highly rated at Leicester, having excelled for the reserves in recent years, culminating in being named Development Squad Player of the Season for 2018-19 and captaining and Under-21s side in the Hong Kong Sevens tournament last summer (Leicester website).

The box-to-box dynamo has made more than 70 consecutive Premier League 2 appearances since September 2017 and scored two goals in five EFL Trophy games for the Foxes this term en route to the quarter-finals of the competition (Blackpool website).

Dewsbury-Hall, who according to the Leicester website "has continually caught the eye with a series of consistent and industrious displays from the middle of the park", signed a new deal until 2022 back in September, testament to his talent, progress and potential.

"Kiernan is a player we’ve watched closely for a while now, so we’re delighted that we’ve been able to bring him in," Simon Grayson, manager of the 15th-placed Seasiders, told the club website.

"He’s very highly thought of at Leicester and I’d like to thank the club for allowing him to continue his development with us. He’ll be another terrific addition to the squad and we’re looking forward to working with him."

Here is what some fans of both sides have been saying about the loan switch on social media:

