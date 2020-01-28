Quick links

'Explosive'... Reported Tottenham Hotspur target was compared to Romario

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Steven Bergwijn.

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign PSV Eindhoven star Steven Bergwijn.

Bergwijn is already in London, Sky Sports report, although the clubs are yet to agree a fee.

 

As we reported yesterday, Bergwijn's ability to play as a striker makes him an even more attractive option to a Spurs side looking to replace Harry Kane.

PSV boss Ernest Faber provided a lofty comparison earlier this month.

Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, he compared him to former PSV ace and Brazil legend Romario.

Faber said: "He is a Romario-like striker. I trained with Romario a long time ago and he reminds me of that when I see him work.

"He has the same height, even those large thighs and is very explosive."

Bergwijn is still developing as a player, but his record at PSV is hard to argue with.

He has five goals and 10 assists already this season and at just 22, the best is yet to come.

Tottenham may not get the deal done, and having got it this close, fans are right to be anxious that an agreement can be found with PSV.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

