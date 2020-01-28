'Edwards is a miracle worker': Liverpool fans stunned they got £20m for 22-year-old

The one-time Liverpool striker has struggled to justify the big-money deal.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are criticising former player Dominic Solanke.

The Bournemouth striker started and lasted 89 minutes of Monday night's defeat by Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

But the 22-year-old, who joined the Cherries from Liverpool on a permanent basis 12 months ago, flattered to deceive against the Gunners.

It's bad news if you fail to trouble a centre-back pairing of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Skhodran Mustafi, but that's precisely what the former Reds attacker did last night.

According to BBC Sport, Liverpool scooped a little under £20 million for the English forward, who is still waiting on his first Premier League goal for Eddie Howe's side despite making 31 appearances.

Here's how fans of the Anfield club reacted to his performance last night.

How did mike Edwards get £20Mil for Dom Solanke. — Thetabledoesn’tlie (@SC_YNWA) January 27, 2020

How did Michael Edwards get £20 million for Solanke??? He looks like he couldn’t trap a bag of cement — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) January 27, 2020

How did Liverpool get 20 million for Dominic Solanke, that Michael Edwards is a miracle worker — Benj Winstanley (@benjwinstanley) January 27, 2020

How we managed to get £20 million for Dom Solanke I will never know absolutely terrible here #LFC #solanke — Phil Rowland (@philrowland15) January 27, 2020

We really did pull Bournemouths pants down with big Dom Solanke #LFC — Murph-YNWA (@Murph_LFC) January 27, 2020

The solanke and Ibe deals have to be the most bizarre.

How did we get that much???#LFC — Mark (@CORNISHMAFIA1) January 27, 2020

Michael Edwards, the club's Director of Football, is indeed something of a guru when it comes to buying and selling players.

He has pulled off some bargains - like spending slightly over £70 million on Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Andy Robertson for instance - during his time working alongside Klopp, but the money received for Solanke has to be considered an absolute blinder of a deal.