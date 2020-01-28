Quick links

'Tough negotiations': Club chief explains why £21.5m star hasn't joined Wolves yet

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly bringing another Portuguese star to the Premier League in the shape of Olympiakos's Daniel Podence.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are still hopeful of tying up a deal for £21.5 million Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence this week, according to Wolves Bite, with the Greek giants lodging their explanation as to why the transfer is still up in the air.

Reports last week had suggested that the Portugal international was set to travel to England and undergo a medical at Molineux on Sunday (SDNA).

It is Tuesday now, if you hadn't noticed, and yet we still haven’t seen Podence holding up a Wolves shirt with a smile on his face. That doesn’t mean the deal is off, however.

 

Wolves Bite report that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are still in negotiations after their initial £15 million bid fell some £6 million short of Olympiakos’s valuation of a pacey forward with an eye for goal.

Now, the Greek giants have broken their silence with head of communications Nikos Gavalas living up to his job description and making it clear where the two clubs stand.

“The difference was between the two clubs regarding the terms of Podence’s contract. Τhe matter will clear up immediately. Olympiacos is known for tough negotiations,” he told Sport24.

Gavalas also rejected claims that Podence’s representative Jorge Mendes was holding up the deal due to a dispute over his agent fee.

Mendes’s close ties with Wolves’ Chinese owners is well documented and it seems that one of football’s most powerful dealbrokers has opened the door for another Iberian star to join Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and co at Molineux.

Podence has shone in European clashes against Burnley and Tottenham in the last two years so he should have no trouble adapting to life in England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

