Quick links

Sunderland

Newcastle United

Leicester City

Premier League

League One

Sunderland plan talks with two Premier League talents, including exciting Dutchman

Danny Owen
General view of the Stadium of Light during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic held on February 1, 2003 at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester City and Newcastle United could both lose youngsters to Sunderland with Justen Kranthove and Nathan Harker in line for the Black Cats.

Justen Kranthove of Leicester City in action during the FA Youth Cup Quarter Final match between Leicester City and Watford at The King Power Stadium on February 27, 2019 in Leicester,...

Sunderland are mulling over deals to sign two Premier League youngsters, according to The Chronicle, with Newcastle United goalkeeper Nathan Harker and Leicester City defender Justen Kranthove potentially set to join the Black Cats.

Just weeks after Phil Parkinson was being serenaded by a venomous chorus of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’, the former Bolton boss is starting to make the doubters look a little silly.

Sunderland are back in the play-offs with Parkinson belatedly getting the best out of a talented crop of players and, in Kyle Lafferty, Josh Scowen and Bailey Wright, the Wearsiders have three new players who should bring experience and quality to the Stadium of Light.

 

Both Scowen and Wright have earned promotion from League One before with Barnsley and Preston but, while they are proven at this level, Kranthove and Harker certainly aren’t.

Potential deals for two little-known youngsters have gone under the radar but, according to The Chronicle, Sunderland could announce a pair of new signings in the very near future.

Harker, a goalkeeper who has risen through the ranks at north-east neighbours Newcastle, featured for Sunderland’s reserves against Wigan on Monday. As did Kranthove, a Dutch centre-back who had a mixed night against The Latics, scoring a goal and conceding a penalty.

Justen Kranthove of Leicester City warms up ahead of the Premier League 2 match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Holmes Park on January 3, 2020 in Leicester, England.

"Justen has tried his best and if it’s enough to stay and be part of what we are doing moving forward, we’ll be delighted with that; if not, we will wish him all the very best,” said youth coach Elliot Dickman. "The recruitment staff are quite busy but hopefully we'll get some time to sit down with them today and make some decisions."

“The decision we make won’t be made just on that one game – we’ll also look at how (Harker) did against Huddersfield last week, and how he has done in training."

It is certainly refreshing to see Sunderland invest in youth with supporters bemoaning a lack of long-term planning at the Stadium of Light in recent seasons.

Goalkeeper Nathan Harker throws the ball into play during the Newcastle United Training Session at The Newcastle United Training Centre on August 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch