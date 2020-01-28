Report: West Ham want £4.2m man who won the double last season

West Ham United could miss out on Matty Cash and Kyle Walker-Peters but Salzburg's Rasmus Kristensen is reportedly another option for the Hammers.

West Ham United have turned their attention to Red Bull Salzburg’s Rasmus Kristensen as they look to bring a new right-back to the London Stadium before Friday’s transfer deadline, according to the Independent.

With Pablo Zabaleta retiring at the end of the season and with Ryan Fredericks doing little to suggest he has the requisite defensive nous to be David Moyes’ first-choice in a problem position, The Hammers have spent the last few weeks scouring the market for reinforcements.

But Kyle Walker-Peters is set to join Southampton instead, according to The Independent, while signing Nottingham Forest flyer Matty Cash is proving to be easier said than done.

Now, however, there is a new name in the frame.

While Kristensen is hardly a household name, his CV makes for impressive reading. The tough-tackling Dane helped Ajax win the Eredivisie title last season and has gone from strength to strength since his £4.2 million move to Austria, featuring in all six of Salzburg’s Champions League group-stage matches.

Kristensen was particularly impressive against Sadio Mane and Liverpool in December, showcasing the kind of positional sense that Fredericks simply cannot match.

The Denmark U21 international offers power and pace at the other end of the pitch too with six assists in all competitions during Ajax’s 2018/19 double-winning campaign. An all-action all-rounder, Kristensen could combine the defensive awareness of Zabaleta with Frederick’s quality in attack