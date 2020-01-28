Quick links

Report: West Ham want £4.2m man who won the double last season

Danny Owen
West Ham United Manager david Moyes during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at The London Stadium on January 25, 2020 in London, England.
West Ham United could miss out on Matty Cash and Kyle Walker-Peters but Salzburg's Rasmus Kristensen is reportedly another option for the Hammers.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Rasmus Kristensen of RB Salzburg looks on during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019 in...

West Ham United have turned their attention to Red Bull Salzburg’s Rasmus Kristensen as they look to bring a new right-back to the London Stadium before Friday’s transfer deadline, according to the Independent.

With Pablo Zabaleta retiring at the end of the season and with Ryan Fredericks doing little to suggest he has the requisite defensive nous to be David Moyes’ first-choice in a problem position, The Hammers have spent the last few weeks scouring the market for reinforcements.

But Kyle Walker-Peters is set to join Southampton instead, according to The Independent, while signing Nottingham Forest flyer Matty Cash is proving to be easier said than done.

 

Now, however, there is a new name in the frame.

While Kristensen is hardly a household name, his CV makes for impressive reading. The tough-tackling Dane helped Ajax win the Eredivisie title last season and has gone from strength to strength since his £4.2 million move to Austria, featuring in all six of Salzburg’s Champions League group-stage matches.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Sadio Mane of FC Liverpool and Rasmus Kristensen of RB Salzburg battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC...

Kristensen was particularly impressive against Sadio Mane and Liverpool in December, showcasing the kind of positional sense that Fredericks simply cannot match.

The Denmark U21 international offers power and pace at the other end of the pitch too with six assists in all competitions during Ajax’s 2018/19 double-winning campaign. An all-action all-rounder, Kristensen could combine the defensive awareness of Zabaleta with Frederick’s quality in attack

(L-R) Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax, Rasmus Kristensen of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between De Graafschap v Ajax at the De Vijverberg on May 15, 2019 in Doetinchem Netherlands

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

