Report: West Brom want to sign £8m player who Midland rivals released

Aston Villa let Callum Robinson go in 2016 and the Sheffield United forward could reportedly return to the Midlands with West Bromwich Albion.

West Bromwich Albion are hoping to take Callum Robinson back to the Championship this week, according to the Birmingham Mail, just six months after the forward joined Sheffield United for £8 million.

Football has a strange sense of humour.

Less than four years after Aston Villa let a highly-rated youngster walk out of the door, Robinson could be set to join the club just four miles down the road from Villa Park.

It is hardly a secret taht West Brom are hoping to add another forward who their league-leading squad before Friday’s deadline and, according to The Mail, Slaven Bilic’s side have now turned their attention to a man who was dumped by their bitter local rivals at the start of his career.

Robinson might have failed to make the grade at Villa but a fine spell at Preston, which earned him that £8 million move to Bramall Lane, suggests he could be the man who fires West Brom to the Championship title.

The Ireland international hit 12 league goals for Preston in 2018/19 after all. His explosive pace, plus an ability to play anywhere across the frontline, should make an already fearsome West Brom attack even more terrifying for Championship defences.

Just imagine Robinson, Matt Phillips and Matheus Pereira linking up in the final third; a terrifying proposition, we’re sure you will agree.

Robinson has found game time hard to come by at Sheffield United recently and Chris Wilder may be tempted to cash in if they can recoup much of that £8 million investment.