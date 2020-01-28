Quick links

Report: West Brom want to sign £8m player who Midland rivals released

Danny Owen
General View of The Hawthorns during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.
Aston Villa let Callum Robinson go in 2016 and the Sheffield United forward could reportedly return to the Midlands with West Bromwich Albion.

Callum Robinson celebrates as Sheffield United equalise through a John Fleck goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium on January 18,...

West Bromwich Albion are hoping to take Callum Robinson back to the Championship this week, according to the Birmingham Mail, just six months after the forward joined Sheffield United for £8 million.

Football has a strange sense of humour.

Less than four years after Aston Villa let a highly-rated youngster walk out of the door, Robinson could be set to join the club just four miles down the road from Villa Park.

 

It is hardly a secret taht West Brom are hoping to add another forward who their league-leading squad before Friday’s deadline and, according to The Mail, Slaven Bilic’s side have now turned their attention to a man who was dumped by their bitter local rivals at the start of his career.

Robinson might have failed to make the grade at Villa but a fine spell at Preston, which earned him that £8 million move to Bramall Lane, suggests he could be the man who fires West Brom to the Championship title.

Callum Robinson of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015 in Wolverhampton, England.

The Ireland international hit 12 league goals for Preston in 2018/19 after all. His explosive pace, plus an ability to play anywhere across the frontline, should make an already fearsome West Brom attack even more terrifying for Championship defences.

Just imagine Robinson, Matt Phillips and Matheus Pereira linking up in the final third; a terrifying proposition, we’re sure you will agree.

Robinson has found game time hard to come by at Sheffield United recently and Chris Wilder may be tempted to cash in if they can recoup much of that £8 million investment.

Callum Robinson of Sheffield United misses a chance during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Millwall FC and Sheffield United at The Den on January 25, 2020 in London, England.

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

