Report: West Brom confident of signing £8.5m man; manager comments on possible exit

Slaven Bilic's Baggies could have two new forwards with Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic and Sheffield United's Callum Robinson reportedly Championship-bound.

West Bromwich Albion are confident of securing a deal for Mislav Orsic, according to the Express and Star, with his Dinamo Zagreb coach Nenad Bjelica admitting that a sale could be on the cards.

With the transfer window due to slam shut at the end of this week, The Baggies are running out of time as they look to add some potentially title-winning quality to Slaven Bilic’s league-leading squad.

Callum Robinson is expected to arrive on loan from Sheffield United sooner rather than later but he is not the only fleet-footed forward on West Brom’s radar.

The Express and Star reports that the Midland giants are ‘confident’ of landing Orsic as well as Robinson with Bilic already confirming his interest in a man who has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season.

West Brom are set to make a third bid in the coming days, according to Sportske Novosti, as they look to finally tie up a deal for a man who is valued at £8.5 million.

And Zagreb coach Bjelica has admitted that a departure could be on the cards should an acceptable offer arrive.

“We have no need to sell players today, but if a bid for a player club comes from a club, we will take that into consideration,” Bjelica, who has already seen Spain international Dani Olmo join RB Leipzig this month, told 24Sata.

Orsic, who scored a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta in September, prefers to play wide on the left than through the middle. So there is room for both he and Robinson, an Ireland international who shone on right or in the centre during his stellar spell at Preston.

Sportske claim that Leeds are also interested in Orsic but, after Jean-Kevin Augustin sealed his move to Elland Road on Monday, Marcelo Bielsa suggested that the market was closed in West Yorkshire (Leeds Live).