Report: Tottenham and West Ham have new striker target with six goals all season

Benfica's Haris Seferovic has struggled but Premier League pair Spurs and West Ham United are still linked will Jose Mourinho or David Moyes sign him?

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have turned their attention to yet another striker before Friday’s transfer deadline with Benfica’s Haris Seferovic a new name in the January gossip columns, as reported by O Jogo.

As two of London’s biggest clubs will tell you, finding a top class centre-forward in the winter window is easier said than done. History is full of cautionary tales where clubs have paid over the odds for an ill-fitting player in a desperate, deadline day flap.

We might not have reached the eleventh hour just yet but, with reports suggesting that Tottenham and West Ham are both glancing in Seferovic’s direction, it seems the Premier League duo are getting a little desperate.

The Swiss international has never been a prolific goalscorer after all. In 27 games this season, a man who flatted to deceive at Fiorentina, Real Sociedad and Eintracht Frankfurt has found the net just six times for a Benfica side cruising to the Primeira Liga title.

Seferovic did score 27 times in a career-best 2018/19 campaign but that was very much an anomaly. His second best season saw him finish with just 11 to his name and, as anyone who has watched him in action for Switzerland will tell you, Seferovic often strikes more fear into fans behind the goal than he does opposition shot-stoppers.

According to O Jogo, Benfica will refuse to entertain loan bids for Seferovic, though they would be willing to consider offers of £25 million – far less than his eye-watering £50+ million release clause.

But Seferovic feels like a last resort, rather than a striker capable of easing the burden on Harry Kane or Sebastien Haller.