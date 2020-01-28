Report: Gerrard already wants to sell Rangers man after just 11 games

Rangers signed Brandon Barker in August but the former Manchester City winger has made just five Scottish Premiership appearances for the Ibrox giants.

Brandon Barker is on his way out of Ibrox just five months after Rangers signed the winger from Manchester City, according to the Daily Record.

It is hard to believe that, as recently as August, Steven Gerrard felt that the Gers had pulled off something of a coup by luring Barker to Glasgow.

“Last year I didn't feel we had enough in the final third," the former Liverpool captain told the BBC after the Englishman had inked a three-year deal with the Scottish giants. "The idea this year was to build a squad with exciting players who can open the door in different ways."

But a player who shone in the green of Hibernian has found life in the blue of Rangers far more difficult. With Sheyi Ojo, Ryan Kent, Jordan Jones and co also fighting for a place in the starting XI, it was always going to be a challenge for Barker to establish himself at Ibrox.

He surely would have expected to make more than four starts in all competitions, however. What’s more Barker has been left out of the squad for three of Rangers’ last four league games.

However, in truth, the 23-year-old has done little to earn Gerrard's trust when he has been given the chance. Just one goal and no assists is hardly an impressive tally with Barker's end product proving to be more than a little erratic.

According to the Record, Gerrard has now opened the door for Barker to bring a premature end to his ill-fated Rangers career as the manager looks to raise funds for a new addition or two before this week’s transfer deadline.

The former England U20 star earns in excess of £10,000-a-week; money that could arguably be better spent elsewhere with Rangers already enjoying a surplus of wide men.