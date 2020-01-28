Report: Cardiff offer £8m man £30k-a-week contract; Sheffield Wednesday also interested

Crystal Palace's Premier League benchwarmer is at the centre of a tug of war between Championship rivals Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Cardiff City are hoping to win the race for £8 million Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham, according to The Sun (28 January, page 51).

With a host of Championship clubs still in the market for a new centre-forward, a one-time Ipswich Town wonderkid could become one of the most in-demand players in England over the next few days.

No one in Cardiff’s squad have managed more than five league goals this season but Wickham, if he can stay fit of course, could be the difference between mid-table mediocrity and a late play-off push.

An old-school number nine who stands at 6ft 3ins, Wickham looks like the perfect fit for a Bluebirds side who have retained their trademark direct style since Neil Harris replaced Neil Warnock at the helm in the autumn.

The former England U21 international also has a wealth of Championship experience under his belt, while his ability to hold off defenders and lead the line could make him the perfect foil for Junior Hoilett, Lee Tomlin and co.

The Sun reports that Cardiff want Wickham on loan for the rest of the season and have hatched a plan to beat league rivals Sheffield Wednesday to his signature.

The South Welsh outfit, it is reported, are willing to contribute over half of his wages, meaning they will pay £30,000-a-week for the privilege. Wednesday, who have lost talisman Steven Fletcher to an ill-fated injury, have reportedly been in negotiations for weeks now without a breakthrough in sight.

Time will tell whether a striker who has started four league games since the start of 2016/17 can put an end to his love affair with the treatment table.