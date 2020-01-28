Report: Burnley renew interest in former £9m target before Friday's transfer deadline

Sean Dyche's Premier League outfit missed out on Harold Moukoudi in 2018 and now reported the Clarets target is shining in Ligue 1 with St Etienne.

Burnley are hoping to finally bring long-term target Harold Moukoudi to Turf Moor this month, according to L’Equipe.

The January transfer window has been all bluster and little business so far but, with the deadline looming, Burnley are running out of time if they want to add some depth and quality to Dyche’s squad.

And reports suggest that The Clarets are looking for reinforcements at centre-back.

L’Equipe claims that classy St Etienne stopper Moukoudi is on Burnley’s radar – and not for the first time. The Lancashire outfit were interested in the summer of 2018 too, when the £9 million-rated Frenchman was still playing second-tier football for Le Havre (Mail).

A ball-playing centre-half, Moukoudi could help Dyche introduce a more possession-based style at Turf Moor. His arrival would also open the door for Ben Gibson, who has played 63 minutes of Premier League football in 18 miserable months, to leave with Watford and former club Middlesbrough interested (Northern Echo).

It remains to be seen how much Moukoudi is valued at these days but, after impressing in his debut Ligue 1 campaign with Les Verts, he is likely to cost far more than the £9 million Burnley were quoted almost two years ago.

Interestingly, however, 22-year-old turned down a move to Aston Villa previously, telling France Bleu that Steve Bruce’s direct style did not suit his skillset. Could he have similar reservations about an evolving yet still rather rudimentary Burnley side?