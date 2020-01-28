Quick links

Report: Burnley renew interest in former £9m target before Friday's transfer deadline

Burnley manager Sean Dyche during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor, Burnley on Sunday 12th May 2019.
Sean Dyche's Premier League outfit missed out on Harold Moukoudi in 2018 and now reported the Clarets target is shining in Ligue 1 with St Etienne.

Harold Moukoudi of Saint-Etienne during the Pre-season Friendly match between Middlesbrough and AS Saint-tienne at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 28th July 2019.

Burnley are hoping to finally bring long-term target Harold Moukoudi to Turf Moor this month, according to L’Equipe.

The January transfer window has been all bluster and little business so far but, with the deadline looming, Burnley are running out of time if they want to add some depth and quality to Dyche’s squad.

And reports suggest that The Clarets are looking for reinforcements at centre-back.

 

L’Equipe claims that classy St Etienne stopper Moukoudi is on Burnley’s radar – and not for the first time. The Lancashire outfit were interested in the summer of 2018 too, when the £9 million-rated Frenchman was still playing second-tier football for Le Havre (Mail).

A ball-playing centre-half, Moukoudi could help Dyche introduce a more possession-based style at Turf Moor. His arrival would also open the door for Ben Gibson, who has played 63 minutes of Premier League football in 18 miserable months, to leave with Watford and former club Middlesbrough interested (Northern Echo).

Saint-Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi (2) dribbles while defended by Olympique Marseille midfielder Kevin Strootman (12)during the fourth match in the French Ligue 1 preseason football...

It remains to be seen how much Moukoudi is valued at these days but, after impressing in his debut Ligue 1 campaign with Les Verts, he is likely to cost far more than the £9 million Burnley were quoted almost two years ago.

Interestingly, however, 22-year-old turned down a move to Aston Villa previously, telling France Bleu that Steve Bruce’s direct style did not suit his skillset. Could he have similar reservations about an evolving yet still rather rudimentary Burnley side?

Le Havre's French defender Harold Moukoudi passes the ball during the French League Cup football match between Le Havre (HAC) and Nimes (NO) on December 18, 2018 at the Oceane stadium in...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

