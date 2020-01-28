Report: Burnley are refusing to pay £10m for January target

Bristol City captain Josh Brownhill looks set to swap the Championship for the Premier League but a move to Sean Dyche's Burnley might have to wait.

Burnley are reluctant to pay the £10 million Bristol City want for Josh Brownhill, according to the Sun (28 January, page 51), as they feel his current price-tag is a little too high.

Yet again, Lee Johnson’s Robins look set to lose one of their key players.

Lloyd Kelly, Joe Bryan, Bobby Reid, Aden Flint, Marlon Pack and Adam Webster have all bid farewell to Ashton Gate since the summer of 2018 and club captain Brownhill appears to have one foot out of the door already.

As reported by Bristol Live, the former Manchester United man is being courted by Leicester and Sheffield United as well as Sean Dyche’s Clarets.

But, with a £7 million release clause set to come into action at the end of the season, it seems that Burnley are willing to wait another few months before attempting to land Brownhill on the cheap.

Bristol City want £10 million for their inspirational skipper now and, according to The Sun, the Lancashire outfit are set to bide their time before attempting to lure Brownhill to Turf Moor - while saving £3 million in the process.

Burnley’s stance, however, could open the door for Leicester and Sheffield United to make their move. If the Foxes or the Blades are willing to pay the ‘January premium’, then Bristol City could be tempted to cash in on Brownhill while they still have the power to set their own price tag.

A 24-year-old who has five league goals this season could be a perfect fit for Burnley. His ability to play in the middle or on the right, allied with his work-rate and improving finishing skills, is likely to tick a lot of boxes where Dyche is concerned.