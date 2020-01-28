Quick links

Burnley

Bristol City

Premier League

Championship

Report: Burnley are refusing to pay £10m for January target

Danny Owen
Burnley manager Sean Dyche during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester City at Turf Moor on January 19, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bristol City captain Josh Brownhill looks set to swap the Championship for the Premier League but a move to Sean Dyche's Burnley might have to wait.

Josh Brownhill of Bristol City during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Shrewsbury Town and Bristol City at New Meadow on January 14, 2020 in Shrewsbury, England.

Burnley are reluctant to pay the £10 million Bristol City want for Josh Brownhill, according to the Sun (28 January, page 51), as they feel his current price-tag is a little too high.

Yet again, Lee Johnson’s Robins look set to lose one of their key players.

Lloyd Kelly, Joe Bryan, Bobby Reid, Aden Flint, Marlon Pack and Adam Webster have all bid farewell to Ashton Gate since the summer of 2018 and club captain Brownhill appears to have one foot out of the door already.

 

As reported by Bristol Live, the former Manchester United man is being courted by Leicester and Sheffield United as well as Sean Dyche’s Clarets.

But, with a £7 million release clause set to come into action at the end of the season, it seems that Burnley are willing to wait another few months before attempting to land Brownhill on the cheap.

Bristol City want £10 million for their inspirational skipper now and, according to The Sun, the Lancashire outfit are set to bide their time before attempting to lure Brownhill to Turf Moor - while saving £3 million in the process.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and Josh Brownhill of Bristol City compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August...

Burnley’s stance, however, could open the door for Leicester and Sheffield United to make their move. If the Foxes or the Blades are willing to pay the ‘January premium’, then Bristol City could be tempted to cash in on Brownhill while they still have the power to set their own price tag.

A 24-year-old who has five league goals this season could be a perfect fit for Burnley. His ability to play in the middle or on the right, allied with his work-rate and improving finishing skills, is likely to tick a lot of boxes where Dyche is concerned.

Josh Brownhill of Bristol City applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City at Hillsborough Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Sheffield,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch