Report: £8m man travels to West Brom's training ground; Baggies move close

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion are reportedly on the verge of signing Callum Robinson from Premier League Sheffield United.

Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson travelled to West Bromwich Albion’s training ground on Monday, according to the Express and Star, as the £8 million man closes in on a move to the Hawthorns.

With Slaven Bilic’s Baggies already top of the Championship table, the impending arrival of the former Preston North End talisman could represent the proverbial cherry on an already tasty cake.

In Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips and co, West Brom have some of the most fearsome attacking talents in the division in their ranks. And Robinson, an explosive and versatile attacker who netted 12 league goals for Preston last season, will only make a return to the Premier League all the more likely.

The Express and Star reports that the one-time Aston Villa youngster is set to join on loan until the end of the season. Robinson was at the club’s training ground on Monday, where personal terms and a loan fee were likely to have been discussed.

The Ireland international became Sheffield United’s £8 million record signing in July but he has fallen out of favour in recent weeks, starting just one Premier League game since the end of October.

But a forward who has proven himself as a genuine match-winner at Championship level should find minutes far easier to come by at West Brom, particularly if Bilic decides to field him through the middle rather than out wide.

None of the centre-forwards in West Brom’s squad (Charlie Austin, Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu) have reached double figures this season so far.