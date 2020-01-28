Director admits reported £17m Wolves and Brighton target could leave

Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton could reportedly offer RB Leipzig bench-warmer Matheus Cunha a Bundesliga escape route.

£17 million Wolves and Brighton target Matheus Cunha could be allowed to leave RB Leipzig this month, sporting director Markus Krosche has told RBLive.

With the transfer window due to slam shut on Friday, a whole host of Premier League clubs are still scouring the market for a new centre-forward.

Wolves still haven’t replaced Patrick Cutrone and a deal for AEK Athens’ Portuguese international Nelson Oliveira appears to have stalled. Brighton, meanwhile, have slipped into the relegation battle with top scorer Neal Maupay now failing to score in any of his last eight games.

And with RB Leipzig seemingly opening the door for Cunha to explore a potential move to the Premier League, Krosche’s comments will not go unnoticed at The Amex or Molineux.

“You will see what development this takes,” Krosche said.

“It is clear that he (Cunha) wants to play and then we have to be open with each other, and then he and we have to make decisions.”

A Brazilian forward with bags of potential won the Bundesliga’s Goal of the Year award recently for that glorious individual effort against Bayer Leverkusen, in which he pirouetted away from two defenders before lifting a sublime chip into the net.

But Cunha has struggled to build on that moment of magisterial quality, starting just two league games since Julian Nagelsmann took over at Leipzig in the summer. The arrival of Spain international Dani Olmo, who can play on the wing or as a false nine, should push him further down the pecking order.

Sky reports that the Wolves and Brighton target could be available for £17 million. Cunha would fit in perfectly at Molineux, alongside a number of young, Portuguese-speaking talents.