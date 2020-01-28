Quick links

Director admits reported £17m Wolves and Brighton target could leave

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach
Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton could reportedly offer RB Leipzig bench-warmer Matheus Cunha a Bundesliga escape route.

Matheus Cunha of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League group G match between FC Zenit St. Petersburg and RB Leipzig at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on November 05, 2019 in St....

£17 million Wolves and Brighton target Matheus Cunha could be allowed to leave RB Leipzig this month, sporting director Markus Krosche has told RBLive.

With the transfer window due to slam shut on Friday, a whole host of Premier League clubs are still scouring the market for a new centre-forward.

Wolves still haven’t replaced Patrick Cutrone and a deal for AEK Athens’ Portuguese international Nelson Oliveira appears to have stalled. Brighton, meanwhile, have slipped into the relegation battle with top scorer Neal Maupay now failing to score in any of his last eight games.

 

And with RB Leipzig seemingly opening the door for Cunha to explore a potential move to the Premier League, Krosche’s comments will not go unnoticed at The Amex or Molineux.

“You will see what development this takes,” Krosche said.

“It is clear that he (Cunha) wants to play and then we have to be open with each other, and then he and we have to make decisions.”

A Brazilian forward with bags of potential won the Bundesliga’s Goal of the Year award recently for that glorious individual effort against Bayer Leverkusen, in which he pirouetted away from two defenders before lifting a sublime chip into the net.

Matheus Cunha of RB Leipzig scores his team's fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig at BayArena on April 06, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany.

But Cunha has struggled to build on that moment of magisterial quality, starting just two league games since Julian Nagelsmann took over at Leipzig in the summer. The arrival of Spain international Dani Olmo, who can play on the wing or as a false nine, should push him further down the pecking order.

Sky reports that the Wolves and Brighton target could be available for £17 million. Cunha would fit in perfectly at Molineux, alongside a number of young, Portuguese-speaking talents.

Leipzig´s Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha (2nd L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the UEFA Europa League Group B football match between RB Leipzig and Celtic...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

