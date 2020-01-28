Quick links

Club release statement on reported Tottenham and Aston Villa targets, both set to leave

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur before the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PSV Eindhoven stars Gaston Pereiro and Steven Bergwijn could be Premier League bound with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur linked.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV celebrates 0-3 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v Fortuna Sittard at the Philips Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Eindhoven Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven have confirmed on their website that both Steven Bergwijn and Gaston Pereiro were absent from training today with the Tottenham and Aston Villa targets closing in on a move away from the Dutch giants.

PSV’s miserable season is not getting any better.

The Eredivisie powerhouses are already 11 points behind Ajax in the table and, after sacking manager Mark Van Bommel, they are now set to lose two players who contributed 26 goals and 21 assists between them in all competitions last season.

 

£27 million-rated Bergwijn, a fleet-footed winger who is arguably the most naturally gifted footballer in Holland right now, has agreed a move to Tottenham, according to the BBC, although a fee is yet to be ironed out.

Pereiro’s Aston Villa switch, however, is far less certain with clubs in Italy and America also linked with the rangy Uruguayan international.

Gaston Pereiro of PSV celebrates 2-1 with Mohammed Ihatarren of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Willem II v PSV at the Koning Willem II Stadium on November 10, 2019 in...

Pereiro has been frozen out at PSV with his contract due to expire in the summer. And, speaking to Sport 890 recently, the £6 million-rated forward admitted that talks had been held over a move to England with relegation threatened Aston Villa.

And PSV have now made it clear that Bergwijn and Pereiro have at least one foot out of the door.

“Steven Bergwijn and Gastón Pereiro did not join their PSV team mates for training on Tuesday morning,” they said. “Bergwijn has been given permission by PSV to travel to England to finalise a move. Pereiro was also absent from training to complete a deal.”

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v PSV at the Stadium Feijenoord on December 15, 2019 in Rotterdam Netherlands

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

