Club release statement on reported Tottenham and Aston Villa targets, both set to leave

PSV Eindhoven stars Gaston Pereiro and Steven Bergwijn could be Premier League bound with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur linked.

PSV Eindhoven have confirmed on their website that both Steven Bergwijn and Gaston Pereiro were absent from training today with the Tottenham and Aston Villa targets closing in on a move away from the Dutch giants.

PSV’s miserable season is not getting any better.

The Eredivisie powerhouses are already 11 points behind Ajax in the table and, after sacking manager Mark Van Bommel, they are now set to lose two players who contributed 26 goals and 21 assists between them in all competitions last season.

£27 million-rated Bergwijn, a fleet-footed winger who is arguably the most naturally gifted footballer in Holland right now, has agreed a move to Tottenham, according to the BBC, although a fee is yet to be ironed out.

Pereiro’s Aston Villa switch, however, is far less certain with clubs in Italy and America also linked with the rangy Uruguayan international.

Pereiro has been frozen out at PSV with his contract due to expire in the summer. And, speaking to Sport 890 recently, the £6 million-rated forward admitted that talks had been held over a move to England with relegation threatened Aston Villa.

And PSV have now made it clear that Bergwijn and Pereiro have at least one foot out of the door.

“Steven Bergwijn and Gastón Pereiro did not join their PSV team mates for training on Tuesday morning,” they said. “Bergwijn has been given permission by PSV to travel to England to finalise a move. Pereiro was also absent from training to complete a deal.”