'Big factor': Five-goal star explains why he stayed after Rangers and Celtic links

Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers and Celtic reportedly wanted to raid Stoke City for Championship breakthrough star Tyrese Campbell.

Tyrese Campbell has admitted that the trust placed in him by Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill was the major factor in his decision to reject a move to Rangers or Celtic during the January transfer window, while speaking to the Potters’ website.

No matter who Stoke bring in between now and Friday’s transfer deadline, keeping an England U20 international at the Bet365 Stadium is the best piece of business they will do all month long.

Campbell has been a revelation since O’Neill took over at Stoke in November, netting five times in seven Championship starts – including a winner away at league-leaders West Brom – to fire the Potters away from the relegation zone.

And with the former Northern Ireland boss coaxing the best out of arguably the most exciting young forward in the division, Campbell made the bold call to turn down both Celtic and Rangers last week, as reported by the Daily Record.

The chance to play European football and fight for titles north of the border must have appealed. But Campbell knows that, with O’Neill at the helm, he is already in the right place.

“I really do feel that under him, I can progress,” said the son of former Arsenal and Everton front man Kevin.

“Any player, regardless of their age, wants to hear from the manager that they’re going to play and be a key figure for the team - and that’s a big factor of me signing. To know that I’m in his thoughts fills me with so much confidence.”

Campbell, who signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with Stoke last week, has brought an end to any hope Rangers and Celtic had of snapping him up for a bargain £400,000.

Time will tell whether he has made the right call, but the explosive striker certainly has a better chance of securing first-team football in Staffordshire with the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Jermain Defoe, Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Patryk Klimala already earning a living in Glasgow.