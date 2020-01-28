Quick links

Coach fears departure of reported Southampton and Everton target

Danny Owen
Ralph Hasenhuttl during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 23, 2020 in Southampton, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

La Liga strugglers Real Valladolid could lose Mohamed Salisu with Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and Norwich City linked.

Mohammed Salisu of Real Valladolid CF looks on during the Liga match between Athletic Club and Real Valladolid CF at San Mames Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Bilbao, Spain.

Real Valladolid coach Sergio Gonzalez has admitted that it would be a big blow to lose Mohamed Salisu before Friday’s transfer deadline, according to Marca, with Southampton and Everton reportedly interested in the young defender.

As you might expect, an affordable £12 million release clause has made Salisu one of Europe’s most coveted centre-halves in recent months.

 

Promising defenders don’t come cheap these days but, with the Ghanaian available for a bargain fee, Everton, Newcastle United and Norwich City were all named as suitors by Diario de Valladolid.

Southampton, however, look like Salisu’s most likely destination with Pucela Fichajes claiming that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints were planning to test the waters with an initial £8.5 million offer.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - October 29: Lionel Messi #10 of Barcelona defended by Mohammed Salisu #27 of Valladolid during the Barcelona V Real Valladolid, La Liga regular season match at...

Valladolid, who snapped up free agent Hatem Ben Arfa on Tuesday, are hoping to hang onto the 20-year-old for as long as they can with coach Sergio admittin that his departure would leave a big hole in his squad.

“It would be a big and unexpected blow, as we are going through a difficult time on the pitch right now,” he said, with Valladolid just five points above the La Liga drop zone as things stand.

Understandably, the Madrid-based outfit have attempted to tie Salisu down to a new contract, one which would either increase the release-clause or remove it altogether. So far, however, nothing has been agreed and don’t be surprised if the race for a 6ft 3ins stopper heats up before Friday.

Alvaro Morata of Club Atletico de Madrid is tackled by Mohammed Salisu of Real Valladolid CF during the Liga match between Real Valladolid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Jose Zorrilla...

