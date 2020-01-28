28-year-old reacts on Twitter after reports claim he's joining Nottingham Forest

Sabri Lamouchi's Championship promotion chasers Nottingham Forest reportedly want to sign Nuno da Costa from Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg.

Strasbourg striker Nuno da Costa has broken his silence amid reports that he is on his way to Nottingham Forest this week.

And if the Ligue 1 frontman really is on the verge of a January switch to the City Ground, then it’s certainly move to him.

DNA have reported that Da Costa was due to travel to England on Tuesday to put the finishing touches on a £1.7 million move to the two-time European champions. Da Costa, they claimed, was set to sign a three-and-a-half year contract with a Forest side dreaming of a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

But DNA, it seems, might have got a little ahead of themselves. You don’t have to read between the lines to realise that Do Costa is not, as they suggested, packing his bags and boarding a flight for Nottingham.

Not just yet, anyway.

Quand je lis les articles DNA https://t.co/PhZcqRJMxr pic.twitter.com/Mz5eZ3dhoX — Nuno Da Costa (@Nuno_DC) January 27, 2020

Don’t be surprised, however, if Da Costa does end up at the City Ground before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is hopeful to add a striker to his ranks at some point over the next few days in order to ease the goalscoring burden on Lewis Grabban.

Strong in the air and excellent at leading the line, Da Costa would certainly fit into the one-striker system that Lamouchi has preferred at the City Ground. The Cape Verde international also netted eight Ligue 1 goals in 2018/19, though injuries have restricted his progress this time around.