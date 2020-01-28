Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Dean Smith reacts after seeing Aston Villa's new signing in first Under-23 game

Olly Dawes
Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on January 08, 2020 in Leicester, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa have brought in Louie Barry from Barcelona this month.

Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on January 08, 2020 in Leicester, England.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has told Four Four Two that he thinks Louie Barry 'will be a hit' for the club after seeing him in an Under-23 game.

Villa snapped up Barcelona attacker Barry earlier this month, adding him to their development ranks after just a few months in Catalunya.

Barry left West Bromwich Albion for Barcelona over the summer, but has made a swift return to the West Midlands in what looks like a major coup for Villa.

 

Barry completed his move last week after a wrangle getting him to Villa Park, and he almost immediately made his debut for Villa's Under-23's against Cardiff City.

The 16-year-old attacker remarkably scored in a 30-minute cameo, leaving Villa fans hugely excited about his future with the club.

Even with Villa's striking issues, it's still likely to be some time until Barry steps up to the Villa first team, but the early signs are encouraging.

Louie Mark Barry of FC Barcelona in action during The Otten Cup match between PSV Eindhoven and FC Barcelona held at De Herdgang, the training ground & youth academy field of PSV Eindhoven...

Now, Smith has admitted that he thought Barry showed good movement during his brief cameo, and having seen him in action, feels that he will be a hit for Villa, even though he attempted to calm fans down in the process.

“Louie is an academy signing, first and foremost, but he is one with an awful lot of potential,” said Smith. “I saw him for 20 minutes in a game last week for the under-23s. He has really good movement and is a bright young kid. I am sure he will be a hit at Aston Villa, but we can’t forget he is only 16. I am excited by the potential he has got, that is for sure. That is why we have gone and got him,” he added.

Louie Mark Barry of FC Barcelona shoots on goal in front of Mees Kreekels of PSV during The Otten Cup match between PSV Eindhoven and FC Barcelona held at De Herdgang, the training ground &...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch