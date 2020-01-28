'Superstar': Danny Murphy hails Premier League ace linked with Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers powerhouse Adama Traore.

Danny Murphy has spoken in awe of reported Liverpool target, Adama Traore, and claimed that the Wolves winger is 'turning into a superstar'.

The TalkSport pundit pointed out how Traore caused problems for Liverpool defender Andy Robertson when the duo came up against each other recently, as he thinks Wolves would 'do well' in keeping hold of their player in the summer.

90Min have previously claimed that Liverpool are a number of clubs keen on Traore's services given the performances he has been putting in at Molineux this season.

Speaking to White and Sawyer on TalkSport (27/01/20 at 11:55 am), former Reds midfielder, Murphy, was full of praise for how Traore has changed things around.

"I have always liked him," Murphy told TalkSport. "I have never understood his lack of use when he was at Boro or Villa. Every time he played, he was a threat. I know his end product has got better and better, which is a credit to the Wolves coaching staff.

"He is turning into a superstar and they would do well keeping hold of him in the summer Wolves. He started at Barca, so they know about him. He is somebody that when he steps onto the football pitch, he is playing with immense confidence and not many have given Robertson that much trouble.

"You have to be clever in other areas of the pitch [to stop him] in terms of where you manipulate the ball when you close it down - When you get him one-on-one, you have to double up on him and quick! I don't think many fullbacks can cope with him."

There's no doubt that Traore has been one of the most improved players in the Premier League this term and it could be argued he is the most improved.

He started his career in England at Aston Villa in 2015, but nine or so months into his Villa Park career, he hadn't started a match for a team that suffered relegation.

Traore then moved to Middlesbrough, who had just earned promotion, and despite them suffering instant relegation, he stuck with them in the Championship.

One criticism that has always been levelled at Traore has been his lack of end product. But under Tony Pulis at the Riverside, he started to show glimpses of change in the attacking third.

However, it is during this campaign that he is now showcasing better technical ability, more calmness on the ball and a showing that it's not all about his pace and power by proving he has top-quality decision-making in his locker too.