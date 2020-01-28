Confirmed Leeds v Millwall lineups: new signing on the bench, Augustin not involved

Leeds United host Millwall in the Championship this evening...

Leeds United starting XI: Casilla; Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski; White, Klich, Hernandez; Costa, Harrison, Bamford.

Leeds United substitutes: Meslier, Struijk, Casey, Shackleton, Stevens, Roberts, Poveda.

Millwall starting XI: Bialkowski; Romeo, Pearce, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Woods, Molumby, Wallace; Bradshaw, Bodvarsson.

Millwall substitutes: Sandford, Ferguson, Mitchell, Skalak, Mahoney, O'Brien, Smith.

Leeds go with Kiko Casilla in goal, behind a back four of Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Ezgjan Alioski.

Ben White seemingly comes into midfield in place of Kalvin Phillips, with Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez joining him in the engine room.

Jack Harrison and Helder Costa start out wide, flanking Patrick Bamford in attack as Leeds attempt to get back on track after a shaky run of late.

New signing Jean-Kevin Augustin isn't in the squad having only joined on Monday, but fellow new arrival Ian Carlo Poveda is named as a substitute.

Illan Meslier, Pascal Struijk, Oliver Casey, Jamie Shackleton, Jordan Stevens and Tyler Roberts make up the rest of the bench for Leeds tonight.

Meanwhile, Millwall start Bartosz Bialkowski between the sticks, with Mahlon Romeo, Alex Pearce, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper and Murray Wallace seemingly forming a back five.

Ryan Woods, Jayson Molumby and Jed Wallace line up in midfield, with Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson leading the attack.

Connor Mahoney on the bench, alongside Ryan Sandford, Shane Ferguson, Billy Mitchell, Jiri Skalak, Aiden O'Brien and Matt Smith.