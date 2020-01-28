Celtic have just signed player who will genuinely worry Scott Brown

The 22-year-old has officially joined Celtic after a delay in the announcement.

Celtic have finally announced the signing of Ismaila Soro.

The 21-year-old midfielder is thought to have signed for the Hoops last week following a couple of weeks of speculation but there had been a delay in the announcement.

But Soro is now officially a Celtic player - and it might be bad news for Scott Brown.

Brown is one of the Bhoys' most decorated players of all time and has led the Parkhead club to a historic three successive domestic trebles since 2016.

Thing is, he turns 35 this summer. There's only so much longer that the captain can be a force for Celtic - and Soro's arrival might well accelerate his decline.

That's because we're talking about a player who has been compared to N'Golo Kante and if the comparisons are in any way accurate then it's bad news for the no-nonsense midfielder.

Ori Guttman, who discovered Soro, told The Scottish Sun in January: "He reminds me of N’Golo Kante at Chelsea. Kante maybe doesn’t look like he’s strong, but he is. He wins most duels and tackles. Soro does the same and wins the battles too."

Celtic have tried to sign a long-term replacement for Brown before. Back in 2017, former manager Brendan Rodgers told The Scottish Sun that Eboue Kouassi - who was loaned to Genk last week - had the talent to eventually succeed the veteran, a prediction that looks very wide of the mark now.

But if Guttman is right about Soro, and he's comparable to Kante, then the Ivorian star might well be the Brown replacement that Kouassi was meant to be.