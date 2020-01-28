Celtic boss reacts to signing £2m player

Celtic finally snapped up Ismaila Soro on Monday evening.

Neil Lennon has claimed that Celtic are 'definitely stronger' as a result of Ismaila Soro's move to Parkhead.

The 21-year-old Ivorian midfielder finally joined the Hoops in a £2 million deal on Monday [The Independent].

Subscribe

Soro originally passed his medical with Celtic last week but there had been a delay in the announcement.

The man himself took part in his first training session at Lennoxtown this morning, which Lennon says went 'absolutely fine'.

As a combative midfielder who has been likened to N'Golo Kante [The Scottish Sun], Soro will be competing with the likes of Scott Brown in Lennon's best XI.

Here's what the Northern Irishman told Celtic's official website: "He has good potential. He can drive, hold up the ball, pass it and break up play, so I’m hoping he can bring all those attributes to the team. He’ll add strength to the midfield so, at the minute, we’re definitely stronger.

"It’s nice to see him out there. It’s been a week or so since he passed his medical and he’s come through training absolutely fine."

Celtic's midfield was already incredibly strong, evident by the fact that they have Brown, Olivier Ntcham, Callum McGregor to name but a few.

But the addition of Soro definitely improves it in a big way following the comparisons with Kante, made by the man who discovered him in Ivory Coast.

Time will tell if he has a big role to play in helping Lennon's side to what would be a ninth successive Premiership title, should they hold off the challenge from Rangers, who sit five points adrift but have a game in hand.