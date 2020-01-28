Behind Calgarth Estate - BBC’s The Windermere Children spotlights essential WWII tale

The Windermere Children is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Audiences are curious about the Calgarth Estate in Windermere after watching a captivating TV drama.

We will never forget...

The Holocaust was one of the most despicable and earth-shattering crimes ever committed. It is taught in schools, it is explored in cinema, literature, television, discussion, and it's imperative that we continue to acknowledge the violence which occurred during World War II.

We've seen many accounts and explorations of the Shoah on screen. Perhaps most famously, you have Steven Spielberg's 1993 masterwork Schindler's List. Documentaries like Alain Resnais' 1956 Night and Fog and Claude Lanzmann's 10-hour-plus Shoah remain incredibly haunting.

Monday, January 27th 2020 marked 75 years since the ending of the Holocaust, and in commemoration, BBC Two aired a new drama telling an important true-life tale.

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

The Windermere Children

Directed by Michael Samuels and written by Simon Block, The Windermere Children focuses its lens on a group of young Holocaust survivors after they're brought to the Lake District.

It aired on BBC Two at 9 pm and was suitably accompanied by a documentary called The Windermere Children: In Their Own Words on BBC Four at 10.30 pm.

The one-off feature-length drama featured such performers as Iain Glen, Romola Garai, Thomas Kretschmann and Tim McInnerny, as well as some very talented industry unknowns.

However, we're here to spotlight the history and location which featured so prominently...

LET'S REFLECT! Wiley vs Stormzy explained

Calgarth Estate: Windermere

According to English Lakes, one survivor - Jack Aisenberg - summarised his experiences, saying: "I came from Hell to Paradise."

The same source notes that little of Calgarth Estate now exists, yet its importance and role in the war should never be forgotten. Back then, the village provided a home to those working on the Sunderland Flying Boat, which was used by Coastal Command to protect convoys transporting precious cargo to Britain. The creation was also instrumental in helping to hunt German U-Boats.

Inevitably, the location became a target for German opposition, but through perseverance, a new space to manufacture in Windermere provided actually provided the biggest single-span hangar in Europe.

With time, Calgarth Estate grew, as the TV movie very well captured.

A REAL HERO: Who is Alfred Mendes?

Young Jewish refugees at a camp near Windermere in Cumbria, 1946. The camp is known as the Calgarth Housing Estate and is run by the Central British Jewish Relief Fund for young people...

Calgarth Estate and the Holocaust

The connection between Calgarth Estate and Windermere is so important.

As highlighted by English Lakes, in 1945, 300 orphans and Holocaust survivors came from Eastern Europe to the Lake District.

Calgarth Estate became their safe haven, and although the overwhelming trauma they suffered could not simply be undone, the beautiful landscapes and peace which they offered were undoubtedly helpful. There was football, comforts of home, and a place for them to share in their past experiences, to help one another.

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?