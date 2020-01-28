'Brainwashing': Sam Allardyce comments on Leeds boss Bielsa & reacts to Man United claims

Leeds United are sitting three points clear of the play-off spots in the Championship table.

Sam Allardyce thinks fans are being brainwashed after Tony Cascarino suggested that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa would be his next choice of Manchester United manager because of his 'style of play'

The TalkSport pundit had a pop at Bielsa and claimed that he needs to 'prove' himself at Leeds by combining his attractive style with 'winning promotion' because they haven't won anything yet under his much-talked-about style of football.

With pressure seemingly growing on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer each week, Cascarino made it clear that Leeds boss Bielsa would be his choice to replace the Norwegian in the Old Trafford dugout even 'over Pochettino', as quoted by TalkSport.

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (27/01/20 at 8:35 am), Allardyce reacted to Cascarino's claims, those United comments and Bielsa's style of play.

"Well, if the only thing we are talking about today is the style of play and nothing else," Allardyce told TalkSport. "Then the style of play is attractive to Leeds. But If you talk about the style of play then you have to have a style of play and success.

"It sounds like to me everyone is talking about the style of play before results which is ludicrous. The brainwashing going on in this country is bizarre. It's results. Leeds haven't won anything.

"I watched them in the cup against Arsenal and certainly in the first half, they were very, very good and playing very, very well and they are missing one vital thing and that's a goalscorer. If they get that then they will be playing attractive football and winning promotion then you can say 'oh what a great job he has done'.

"But to be the manager of Manchester United? He maybe needs to prove more than that to get the job or such a big job as Manchester United is."

The job that Bielsa has done at Leeds has been a pretty remarkable one and now it's just a case of trying to earn promotion to the promised land - which is his most difficult task of all.

If his players have learnt from their mistakes from last season then it'll bode well for a strong end to this current campaign, and if Leeds do that then there is no reason why they won't finish in the automatic places.

But in recent weeks, they have shown signs which is making some of the Elland Road faithful pretty nervous. However, there is still a long way to go and in such an unpredictable league these sorts of poor runs will occur.